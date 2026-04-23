Ghana: Foreign Affairs Minister Engages South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks

23 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By EDEM MENSAH-TSOTORME

Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has engaged South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation over reported xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians.

In a statement shared on Facebook yesterday, he said: "I have this morning held a telephone conversation with my South African counterpart, His Excellency Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. I called him on the trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa."

According to him, "The South African Foreign Minister has expressed his empathy with the victims and promised full-scale investigations into the depressing incidents."

He added that "The Government of South Africa is set to hold a briefing with African ambassadors later today."

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Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa also confirmed that he had been in constant contact with Ghana's High Commissioner in South Africa, His Excellency Benjamin Quarshie, to coordinate the country's response.

"I am gladdened that so far colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well," he stated.

The Minister further disclosed that no Ghanaian lives had been lost, urging calm and confidence in the country's ability to protect its citizens.

He said the Mahama administration remained committed to the welfare and safety of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

"We are determined to guarantee the protection of all citizens," he added.

He further noted that: "May these regrettable incidents never quench our Pan-African love and solidarity for each other. The overwhelming majority of Africans are united and share an unbreakable bond we shall not be divided by the hatred of a few fringe elements," he concluded.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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