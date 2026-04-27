Africa: South Africa's Minister of Police Condemns Attack On Ghanaians and Other Nationals

South Africa's Minister of Police Professor Firoz Cachalia, has strongly condemned the recent xenophobic acts of violence and intimidation directed at Ghanaians and other foreign nationals within the Republic of South Africa.

"These actions are not only unlawful, but they stand in direct opposition to the values of dignity, equality, and human rights upon which our democracy is founded. South Africa is a constitutional state governed by the rule of law. No individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands, irrespective of grievances or frustrations," he noted.

The Ministry of Police advised the members of the public that acts of xenophobia, violence, looting, or intimidation will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) has been instructed to act decisively and without hesitation in addressing these incidents.

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All those found to be participating in, inciting, or supporting such criminal conduct will be identified, apprehended, and brought before the courts.

The Ministry of Police called on all communities to remain calm and to reject any attempts to sow division and hatred among residents of our country.

The Ministry further urged community leaders, civil society organisations, and all stakeholders to work together with law enforcement agencies to prevent further violence and to promote dialogue and understanding.