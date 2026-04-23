Liberia: Echoes of the Past - The Peril in Demonizing Political Opponents

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When critics are likened to dogs or cockroaches, history reminds us of the dangerous consequences that can follow.

Muammar Gaddafi once described his critics as "cockroaches" and "rats," and many were subsequently killed in large numbers.

Similarly, Hutu leaders dehumanized Tutsis as "cockroaches" to justify their slaughter during the Rwandan Genocide.

Liberia risks treading a perilous path with President Boakai's ill-considered and dehumanizing description of critics as "dogs."

The use of such crude language is deeply troubling and unworthy of a democratic society--one in which critics should be regarded as legitimate stakeholders and engaged through constructive dialogue, not derision.

It is disheartening that President Boakai is effectively undermining Liberia's democracy by fostering an environment that incites violence and hostility toward dissenters.

This concern is evident by reports of the government's heavy-handed response to protesting UL students demanding jobs and justice.

At the same time, the apparent silencing of vocal critics--such as Prophet Key and Yekeh--raises further questions about the state of free expression.

Where, then, is Liberia heading, and what wisdom lies in deploying such divisive and dehumanizing language?