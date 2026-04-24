Liberia: 'No Rescue Without Freedom' - PUL Slams Democratic Backslide Under Boakai Administration

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia has issued a strongly worded statement warning of what it describes as a troubling erosion of democratic norms and freedom of expression in Liberia.

Delivering the statement on Thursday at the union's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, the union President Julius Kanubah raised alarm over what he called a growing climate of fear among journalists, students, activists, and ordinary citizens.

"Democracy is not tested in moments of agreement, but in how a society treats dissent," Kanubah said, emphasizing that many Liberians are increasingly uncertain about their ability to speak freely without facing intimidation or reprisal.

The Press Union directly criticized the administration of President Joseph Boakai, noting that a government elected on a "Rescue" agenda must uphold the fundamental principles of democracy, including respect for human rights, the rule of law, and judicial independence.

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Key Concerns Raised

The union outlined several developments it believes signal shrinking civic space and weakening adherence to due process. Among them include the controversial removal of House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, the continued detention of Justin Oldpa Yeazehn for criminal contempt by the Supreme Court of Liberia, the violent suppression of peaceful protests, including demonstrations by students of the University of Liberia on April 14, the expulsion of Representative Yekeh Kolubah by a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, efforts to undermine the Freedom of Information Act through proposed non-disclosure agreements for government employees, legislative moves to amend the Kamara Abdullah Kamara Act of Press Freedom to potentially reintroduce criminal penalties for speech.

According to the PUL, these actions collectively risk reversing hard-won gains in press freedom, including the repeal of laws criminalizing libel and sedition.

Warning on Rule of Law

The union stressed that freedom of expression is a constitutional right protected under Article 15 of the Liberian Constitution and cautioned against any actions that bypass legal procedures or undermine judicial authority.

"The judiciary must remain the final arbiter of disputes," the statement noted, warning that disregard for legal processes could weaken public trust in governance.

The PUL also condemned the use of force against peaceful protesters, stating that citizens must be allowed to assemble and express grievances without fear.

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Call to Action

The PUL called on the government to uphold freedom of expression in both principle and practice, respect the independence of the judiciary, ensure due process in all actions affecting citizens, end intimidation and violence against peaceful protesters, avoid legislative rollbacks that criminalize speech.

'Freedom as the Foundation'

The union concluded by underscoring that Liberia's democratic progress has been built through sacrifice and must be protected. "At a time of economic hardship and uncertainty, silencing voices only deepens frustration," Kanubah said. "There can be no rescue without freedom."

The PUL reaffirmed its commitment to defending press freedom and supporting efforts to safeguard Liberia's democracy.