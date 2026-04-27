African Leaders Urged to Condemn Recurring Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on African leaders to strongly condemn the recurring xenophobic attacks against West African nationals in South Africa, particularly Ghanaians.

He said the incidents undermined the core values of Pan-Africanism and urged immediate and decisive steps to halt the attacks and safeguard the rights and dignity of affected persons.

Mr Ablakwa made the call at the closing session of the Ghana-Sierra Leone Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) in Accra last Friday.

He expressed deep concern about recent developments in South Africa, describing the attacks on foreign nationals as "most regrettable and condemnable."

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"It is deeply troubling that West Africans have once again come under xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Citizens going about their lawful duties are subjected to such naked hatred," he stated.

Mr Ablakwa noted that such acts ran counter to the long-standing spirit of unity, solidarity and cooperation among African countries.

He disclosed that Ghana had engaged South African authorities at the highest levels, including discussions with that country's Foreign Minister and officials of the South African High Commission in Accra, to address the situation.

According to him, the South African government had expressed regret over the incidents and assured Ghana of investigations and measures to curb the attacks.

"I acknowledge that our counterparts in South Africa have expressed regret and have assured us that steps will be taken to nip this regrettable development in the bud," he added.

The Minister further recalled Ghana's historic role in supporting South Africa's liberation struggle during the apartheid era, stressing that such sacrifices should not be forgotten.

He said Ghana provided scholarships, accommodation and passports to South African freedom fighters and supported liberation movements, including the African National Congress, in their fight against apartheid.

Mr Ablakwa described the recent attacks as disheartening and a betrayal of the collective efforts that contributed to South Africa's freedom.

"It is unfortunate that Africans, particularly Ghanaians, are being made to feel unwelcome in a country whose liberation was supported by the entire continent. We must remind those in the extreme minority that they cannot divide us," he emphasised.

Touching on broader continental cooperation, Mr Ablakwa reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to the ideals of Pan-Africanism, noting that Africa's development depended on unity, collaboration and mutual respect among its people.

He reiterated government's intention to roll out a visa-free policy for African nationals to promote mobility, strengthen regional integration and deepen cooperation across the continent.

He therefore called on African leaders to speak with one voice against xenophobia and work collectively to protect the rights of all Africans.

"Our solidarity is unshakable and unbreakable, and we will continue to stand together as Africans," he said.

On her part, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone, Mrs Francess Piagie Alghali, reaffirmed her country's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Ghana.

She described the partnership as vital for advancing shared development goals and expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the Sierra Leonean delegation.

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Mrs Alghali also aligned herself with Ghana's position, condemning the xenophobic attacks and urging South African authorities to address the issue within the framework of humanitarian law and African solidarity.

She noted that such incidents undermined the spirit of unity and cooperation on the continent.

She added that the PJCC went beyond diplomatic engagement and reflected a shared commitment to translating longstanding relations into tangible outcomes in key sectors such as energy, trade, agriculture, health, defence, tourism, transport and aviation to drive growth and prosperity in both countries.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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