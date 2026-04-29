Liberia: National Security Advisor Fires Back At Office of War Crimes Court Chief, Denies Sabotage Claims, Warns Against 'Misinformation Campaign'

Monrovia — The Office of the National Security Advisor has strongly rejected allegations by the Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L), Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, who accused National Security Advisor Samuel K. Woods II of obstructing, delaying, and undermining the country's transitional justice agenda.

In what appears to be a growing dispute between the head of Liberia's War Crimes Court Office and senior government officials, Barbu alleged that key figures within the administration--including Atty. Samuel Kofi Woods --are undermining efforts to establish the court by contributing to funding delays and creating bureaucratic obstacles.

Speaking during a live appearance on Okay FM, Barbu renewed longstanding concerns about inadequate funding for the Office. He disclosed that in 2025, the Office received US$800,000 out of the US$2 million reportedly promised by President Joseph Boakai in April. Additionally, he noted that the Office has not received any portion of the US$1.2 million allocated in the 2026 national budget.

Barbu further revealed that draft bills related to the establishment of the court were circulated beyond the Ministry of Justice to other senior officials, including Bushuben Keita, Legal Adviser to President Boakai, and National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods. However, he said the process has stalled, accusing senior officials of blocking progress toward the establishment of the courts.

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In an official statement issued April 26, the office of the National Security Advisor described the accusations as "false, unfounded, and ill-fated," insisting that Attorney Woods remains fully committed to the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court as part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s broader ARREST Agenda for accountability, justice, and national reconciliation.

"The establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court is a central pillar of the government's commitment to truth, justice, and reconciliation," the statement said. "The National Security Advisor has consistently supported this process and will not obstruct or undermine it."

The office emphasized that under Executive Order #131, OWECC-L operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, not the National Security Advisor, arguing that all institutional proposals and concerns should follow established legal channels through the Justice Ministry.

The statement further challenged Cllr. Barbu to provide concrete evidence for his allegations and report any genuine misconduct directly to President Boakai.

"Allegations without specifics are unhelpful and risk undermining public confidence in an important national process," the NSA warned.

'Politicizing Justice'

The Office also accused unnamed individuals, including actors "from abroad," of orchestrating what it called a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at distorting Woods' longstanding record on justice and accountability.

According to the office of the National Security Advisor, Woods has historically been a vocal advocate for war crimes accountability in Liberia, even during periods when others allegedly remained silent or collaborated with perpetrators of wartime atrocities.

"He paid his dues when newly baptized advocates were taking cover and, in some cases, collaborating with warlords," the statement asserted. "Thus, it is laughable that the same national security advisor will seek to undermine the work to which he has dedicated his life."

The office suggested that Barbu risks becoming "an unwitting pawn" in a broader conspiracy designed to hijack Liberia's transitional justice process for political or personal interests.

Expanding The Definition Of Security

Clarifying Woods' role, the statement stressed that the National Security Advisor's responsibilities are advisory and strategic, encompassing broader issues such as human security, food security, energy, and policy coordination -- not direct law enforcement actions such as arrests or prosecutions.

"It is not and will never engage in witch hunting, ordering arrests, etc., as some have maliciously claimed," the office stated. "We were victims and will never perpetuate the same system."

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Call For Audit And Independent Review

In a notable escalation, the NSA called for an independent performance audit of OWECC-L, alongside a full investigation into the allegations exchanged between the institutions.

Officials argued that such a review would help establish the facts, restore public trust, and determine whether punitive measures are warranted.

A Test For Boakai's Justice Promise

The public dispute between two key figures in Liberia's transitional justice framework underscores growing tensions over the implementation of one of President Boakai's most politically sensitive promises: finally confronting Liberia's legacy of war crimes and economic corruption.

As pressure mounts, the administration may now face increasing calls to mediate the conflict, preserve institutional credibility, and ensure that Liberia's long-delayed pursuit of justice is not derailed by internal power struggles.