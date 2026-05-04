Nigeria Summons South African Ambassador Over Xenophobic Attacks

3 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Beloved John

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violent protests in parts of South Africa targeting African migrants, including Nigerians.

Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has summoned South Africa's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Mseleku, over xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a statement shared on X, the spokesperson of Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the meeting will be held on Monday, the 4th of May.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Ebienfa said the objective of the meeting is to "formally convey the Nigerian Government's profound concern" about the "mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and their businesses" in recent protests by some South Africans.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violent protests in parts of South Africa targeting African migrants, including Nigerians.

Videos of hostility towards African migrants previously circulated on social media. Some South Africans were seen holding sticks as they chased and beat Black foreigners, telling them to leave their countries.

Security officials also allegedly got involved in targeting African migrants.

Two Nigerians were killed in April by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth.

One of them, identified as Ekpenyong Andrew, was arrested, and days later, his corpse was discovered in the Booysens area of Pretoria.

The other, Amaramiro Emmanuel, died due to injuries he sustained from an attack by the security personnel. The news of their death was amid heightened xenophobic tension.

In his statement, Mr Ebienfa said the foreign affairs ministry is aware of the "growing discontent" among Nigerians over the South African attacks.

He said the meeting aims to discuss instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses.

He also noted that "the objective of this engagement is to formally convey the Nigerian Government's profound concern regarding recent events that have the potential to impact the established cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa."

"Discussions will primarily focus on the ongoing demonstrations by various groups within South Africa," he said.

Other African governments have also summoned South African ambassadors to their countries over the anti-African immigrants protests and attacks on foreigners.

The Ghanaian government last month summoned South Africa's top envoy to the country over reported "acts of intimidation and harassment" against its citizens.

During the meeting, the government raised a formal protest over the recent "xenophobic incidents" against foreigners, including its citizens.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.