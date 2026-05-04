Nigeria: Xenophobia - Nigeria to Repatriate Citizens From South Africa

The minister said 130 Nigerians in South Africa have already indicated their willingness to return home.

Nigeria has indicated its readiness to repatriate its citizens from South Africa due to the xenophobic violence in the country.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the repatriation will be voluntary.

"...arrangements are currently underway to collate details of Nigerians in South Africa for voluntary repatriation flights for those seeking assistance to return home," the minister wrote.

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She said 130 Nigerians in South Africa have already indicated their willingness to return home.

"So far 130 applicants have duly registered for the exercise with our mission in S.A, but this figure is expected to rise. Nigerian associations in South Africa are also assisting our mission in this regard," the minister wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violent protests in parts of South Africa targeting African migrants, including Nigerians.

Videos of hostility towards African migrants previously circulated on social media. Some South Africans were seen holding sticks as they chased and beat Black foreigners, telling them to leave their countries.

Security officials also allegedly got involved in targeting African migrants.

Two Nigerians were killed in April by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth.

One of them, identified as Ekpenyong Andrew, was arrested, and days later, his corpse was discovered in the Booysens area of Pretoria.

The other, Amaramiro Emmanuel, died due to injuries he sustained from an attack by the security personnel. The news of their death was amid heightened xenophobic tension.

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu made reference to the death of the Nigerians and said there are reports that the violent protests will resume in parts of South Africa.

Details later...