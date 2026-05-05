Nigeria: Federal Govt Kicks Over Rising Xenophobic Tensions Against Nigerians in South Africa

The Federal Government of Nigeria has raised the alarm over escalating tensions in South Africa, particularly protests targeting Nigerians and other foreign nationals, warning that the situation threatened longstanding diplomatic relations between both countries.

In a press release issued on Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Nigerian government expressed "deep concern over ongoing protests in parts of South Africa calling for the expulsion of Nigerians and other foreign nationals, particularly black Africans."

The statement, referenced MFA/PR/2026/059, disclosed that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, made the government's position known when the Ministry summoned the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Lesoli Machele, for a meeting in Abuja on Monday.

"The Ministry noted that several circulating videos online depicting violence and grievances against fellow Africans including Nigerians are very disturbing, and inconsistent with the long-standing cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa," the statement read.

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It further revealed that reports from Nigeria's diplomatic Missions in Pretoria and Johannesburg confirmed the deaths of two Nigerian nationals -- Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew Ekpeyong and Kelvin Chidiebere Amaramiro -- following alleged assaults while in the custody of South African security agencies.

According to the statement, "Mr Ekpeyong reportedly died on 21 April 2026 while in custody of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, while Mr Amaramiro passed away on 25 April 2026 at Livingstone Hospital in the Eastern Cape. These incidents have raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of security personnel."

The Federal Government said it "strongly condemned all acts of violence against its citizens" and called for "thorough, transparent, and impartial investigations into the deaths of the two Nigerians."

"It further requested the timely sharing of findings, cooperation in providing autopsy reports and relevant documentation, and full access to legal processes for the victims' families," the statement added.

While acknowledging that South African authorities had condemned extrajudicial actions and violence against foreign nationals, Nigeria stressed that "these commitments must translate into concrete actions."

The government also urged South Africa to "take proactive measures against threats and incitement targeting foreign nationals," emphasizing "the importance of ensuring the safety, dignity, and rights of Nigerians residing lawfully in South Africa, including adherence to due process and professional standards by security agencies."

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On the domestic front, the Ministry addressed a recent protest in Abuja, describing it as being carried out by "a small group of Nigerians," and appealed for calm.

"It reaffirmed that the Nigerian Government is actively engaging South African authorities at the highest levels," noting a recent telephone conversation between Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and her South African counterpart.

"Both Ministers agreed to work closely together and find lasting solution to the reoccurring crisis," the statement said.

Ahmed also reiterated Nigeria's commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and personnel within its territory "in line with international obligations."

In her response, Machele assured that Nigeria's concerns would be conveyed to Pretoria and maintained that "the protests are not supported by the South African Government."

"She went further to state that steps would be taken to address the issues raised and to sustain peaceful bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa as partners in progress," the statement noted.

The Acting High Commissioner also commended Odumegwu-Ojukwu's role in resolving tensions linked to the installation of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo King in Eastern Cape Province.

Reaffirming its stance, the Ministry said Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding its citizens abroad and called on South Africa to "take decisive steps to restore confidence, ensure accountability, and guarantee the safety and dignity of all Africans living in South Africa in the spirit of African brotherhood and unity."