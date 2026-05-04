South Africa: 130 Nigerians Apply for Evacuation As Xenophobic Tensions Rise in South Africa

The Federal Government has confirmed that 130 Nigerians in South Africa have applied for voluntary evacuation as tensions rise following renewed anti-foreigner protests in parts of the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this in a situation report shared via her X handle on Sunday, noting that Nigeria is closely monitoring developments and taking steps to safeguard its citizens.

According to her, "Consequently, arrangements are currently underway to collate details of Nigerians in South Africa for voluntary repatriation flights for those seeking assistance to return home. So far 130 applicants have duly registered for the exercise with our mission in S.A, but this figure is expected to rise."

Her statement comes amid heightened concern over recent anti-foreigner demonstrations in Pretoria and Johannesburg, which have triggered global condemnation and renewed fears among foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

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The minister explained that Nigerian diplomatic missions are actively engaging with South African authorities to ensure the safety of citizens while efforts continue to de-escalate tensions.

She added that Nigerian associations in South Africa are also assisting in the registration process for those seeking to return home voluntarily.

The development follows reports of recent violence linked to xenophobic rhetoric and protests in some cities, which have heightened anxiety within the Nigerian community in South Africa.

Authorities in both countries are expected to continue consultations as the situation unfolds, while Nigeria says its priority remains the protection and safe return of its citizens who wish to leave.

Vanguard News