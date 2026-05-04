Nigeria: Xenophobia - Nigeria Warns Citizens Ahead of Monday Anti-Foreigner Protests in South Africa

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg has issued a security advisory to Nigerians living in South Africa ahead of planned nationwide anti-foreigner protests scheduled for May 4, 2026.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Consul General, Ambassador Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, the mission said it had been alerted to the mobilisation of anti-foreigner groups planning demonstrations across South Africa's nine provinces.

The advisory noted that the planned protests are aimed at pressuring the South African government to take action against foreign nationals residing in the country.

It said organisers of the protest allege that foreigners are benefiting disproportionately from the country's resources and are calling for both documented and undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

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The consulate added that protesters in Johannesburg are expected to gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with a memorandum expected to be presented around noon.

It further warned that disruptions may occur in major cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.

Nigerian authorities urged citizens to remain calm, avoid confrontation, and take necessary safety precautions during the protest period.

"All Nigerian nationals are strongly advised to avoid engaging any demonstrators or confronting them," the advisory stated.

The mission also advised Nigerian business owners to consider temporarily closing their shops, warning that foreign-owned businesses could become potential targets during the demonstrations.

It assured Nigerians that the consulate would continue to provide consular support and work with relevant South African authorities to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.

The statement added that South African law enforcement agencies had been notified and are expected to deploy measures to maintain order and protect foreign nationals.

The advisory comes amid rising xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa, where reports indicate that about 130 Nigerians have already registered for voluntary repatriation flights being arranged by the Federal Government.