Nigeria: Obi, Kwankwaso Join NDC Ahead of 2027 Elections

Mr Kwankwaso was first presented with his membership card before Mr Obi received his, confirming their formal entry into the party

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and ex-Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso have formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), marking a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Videos from the event on Sunday showed both opposition figures receiving NDC membership cards during a registration ceremony at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

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Mr Kwankwaso was first presented with his membership card before Mr Obi received his, confirming their formal entry into the party.

The development comes amid growing uncertainty within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where both politicians had recently been linked to broader coalition efforts aimed at unifying opposition forces against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier on Sunday, Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso held a closed-door meeting with NDC leaders, including the party's National Leader and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, at his residence in Guzampe, Abuja.

Supporters gathered outside the venue chanting "O-K is okay" as the two politicians arrived. The 'O-K is okay' slogan was coined by supporters to indicate a joint presidential ticket, with Mr Obi as the lead and Mr Kwankwaso as his deputy.

The latest move follows weeks of speculation over possible defections by key opposition figures amid legal disputes and internal leadership challenges within ADC.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court granted ADC temporary legal reprieve but returned substantive leadership disputes to the Federal High Court, leaving unresolved concerns over the party's long-term stability.

Mr Kwankwaso had earlier acknowledged ongoing consultations with NDC and other political platforms, while Mr Obi's camp had also indicated concerns over ADC's internal structure and electoral viability.

Their formal entry into NDC significantly boosts the party's profile as it seeks to position itself as a credible opposition platform ahead of critical electoral deadlines.

The Independent National Electoral Commission's deadline for party membership registers is expected to play a key role in shaping further political realignments.

Sunday's development is likely to intensify ongoing coalition negotiations among opposition leaders as preparations for the 2027 presidential race gather momentum.