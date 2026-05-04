Nigeria: Obi, Kwankwaso Formally Declare for NDC, Set Stage for 2027 Presidential Battle

Nigeria's political landscape shifted significantly, yesterday, as former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, formally declared for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), marking a decisive step towards their anticipated presidential bid ahead of the 2027 general election.

Their declaration followed a marathon closed-door meeting with the leadership of the party at the Abuja residence of former Bayelsa State Governor and NDC National Leader, Seriake Dickson.

The meeting, which lasted several hours, culminated in their official registration as members of the fast-growing political platform.

The move ended weeks of speculation surrounding the political future of both men after their recent exit from African Democratic Congress (ADC), where internal crisis and protracted leadership disputes had weakened cohesion and cast doubts on the party's readiness for the next electoral cycle.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing party faithful and supporters shortly after their formal declaration, Kwankwaso said their decision to join NDC was driven by shared ideological alignment and a collective resolve to reposition Nigeria.

He said, "We came here to consult with the leadership of this party on our ideology, our blueprint and what we believe in. We discovered that we are on the same page, particularly in the areas of education, youth empowerment, security and national unity."

He described NDC as a credible platform capable of mobilising Nigerians across regions and demographics, urging citizens, including those in the diaspora, to register with the party ahead of the close of its membership window.

"At this point, we call on all Nigerians, who believe in peace and progress to join us. Nigeria will be okay," he added.

Obi, in his remarks, said the decision to align with NDC was born out of the urgent need to build a functional political alternative capable of addressing Nigeria's deepening socio-economic challenges.

He emphasised that the new alliance would prioritise national unity, economic recovery, and inclusive governance.

He stated, "We are here to be part of a family that is committed to building a united, secure and prosperous Nigeria that works for everyone. We want to move the country forward by investing in education, healthcare and lifting people out of poverty."

He used the occasion to caution against the culture of internal litigation that had plagued political parties in the country, warning that such disputes undermine democratic development and weaken opposition strength.

"We are pleading with all stakeholders--party members and even the judiciary--to help reduce unnecessary litigation in political parties. We want to focus on building a viable platform, not on endless court cases," he said.

Obi also alluded to the crisis that trailed their previous political engagements, stating that recurring disputes and external interference have disrupted party stability and forced their eventual exit from ADC.

Their entry into NDC was warmly received by party leaders, who described the development as a major turning point for the relatively young political organisation.

Welcoming the new entrants, Dickson said the party was prepared to harness the experience and nationwide appeal of both leaders to build a formidable political movement.

He said, "We welcome you to one of the fastest-growing political families in Nigeria. This is a party for the youth, for women and for all Nigerians who seek a new direction."

Former Adamawa State governorship candidate, Aishat Dahiru Binani, described Obi and Kwankwaso as influential figures whose presence would energise the party's support base, particularly among young people and women.

"Our party stands for fairness, equity and justice. With leaders of this calibre joining us, we are confident of success in the journey ahead," Binani said.

In his closing remarks, NDC National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, likened the party to "Noah's Ark" poised to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

Cleopas urged supporters across the country to seize the opportunity of the ongoing membership registration to align with the party.

Obi Exits ADC Amid Alleged Toxic Political Environment

Presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, announced his decision to leave African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing a "toxic" political environment and recurring internal crisis allegedly fuelled by external interference.

Obi, who joined ADC in March 2026, disclosed his exit in a social media post, amid speculation of fresh political alignments ahead of the 2027 polls.

In a personal statement released yesterday on X, Obi said his decision followed minutes of "deep reflection", stating that many Nigerians, especially public servants, endure "silent pains" and "private struggles" while trying to serve with sincerity.

He stressed that his exit from the party was not due to personal grievances with key political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and ADC National Chairman, David Mark.

But the presidency reacted to Obi's exit from the ADC, describing him as a "political nomad" prone to opportunistic shifts, even as it dismissed his reason for quitting as illogical musings.

At the same time, All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Obi for resigning from ADC, describing him as a "political rolling stone," moving across political parties in search of an uncontested presidential ticket.

Nevertheless, a chieftain of ADC and former Director-General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Mallam Salihu Lukman, had written an open letter to former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, warning that his attempt to dump ADC "will simply diminish you as someone who is self-centred" and inconsiderate of the stark harsh realities facing Nigerians.

However, speaking on his exit from the ADC, Obi said, "Many people do not truly understand the silent pains some of us carry daily, the private struggles, emotional burdens, and quiet battles we face while trying to survive and serve sincerely in difficult circumstances.

"We now live in an environment that has become increasingly toxic, where the very system that should protect and create opportunities for decent living often works against the people--a society where intimidation, insecurity, endless scrutiny, and discouragement have become normal."

He described the current socio-political climate as hostile, where "intimidation, insecurity, endless scrutiny, and discouragement have become normal," adding that even allies sometimes contributed to the pressure.

According to him, "More painful is when some of those you associate with become part of the pressure you face. Some who publicly identify with you, privately distance themselves or join in unfair criticism."

The former Anambra State governor stressed that his exit from the party was not due to personal grievances with key political figures.

He stated, "Let me state clearly: my decision to leave the ADC is not because our highly respected Chairman, Senator David Mark, treated me badly, nor because my leader and elder brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did anything personally wrong to me."

Obi accused "the Nigerian state and its agents" of replicating destabilising patterns previously experienced within the Labour Party, which he said forced his earlier exit.

He said, "The same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC, with endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division."

He further lamented what he described as a culture that misinterpreted virtues, such as humility and integrity, saying, "We live in a society where humility is mistaken for weakness, respect is seen as a lack of courage, and compassion is treated as foolishness.

"Even within spaces where one labours sincerely, one is sometimes treated like an outsider in one's own home. You and your team become easy targets for every failure, frustration, or misunderstanding, as though honest contribution has become a favour being tolerated rather than appreciated.

"And when you choose to leave so that those you are leaving can have peace, and you step out into the cold, you are still maligned and your character is questioned.

"Despite all your efforts to continue working for a better Nigeria and engaging people with sincerity and goodwill, those who do not wish you well continue to attack your character and question your intentions."

Obi stressed, "There are moments I ask God in prayer: Why is doing the right thing often misconstrued as wrongdoing in our country? Why is integrity not valued?

"Why is the prudent management of resources, especially when invested in critical areas like education and healthcare, wrongly labelled as stinginess? Why are humility and obedience to the rule of law often taken to be weakness rather than discipline?"

Obi maintained that his political ambition was driven not by personal gain but by a desire to improve the country's condition.

He said, "Let me assure all that I am not desperate to be president, vice president, or senate president. I am desperate to see a society that can console a mother whose child has been kidnapped or killed. I am desperate to see a Nigeria where people will not live in IDP camps but in their homes."

Reaffirming his commitment to national development, Obi expressed optimism about Nigeria's future.

"Yet, despite everything, I remain resolute. I firmly believe that Nigeria can still become a country with competent leadership based on justice, compassion, and equal opportunity for all," he added.

He said he woke up yesterday's morning after his church service with a deeply reflective heart, and despite every constraint, "I felt compelled to share these thoughts with you.

"Personally, I have never looked down on anyone except to uplift them. I have never used privilege, position, or resources to oppress others, intimidate the weak, or make people feel small. To me, leadership has always been about service, sacrifice, and helping others rise."

Presidency: Obi is a Political Nomad, His Excuse for Leaving ADC Illogical Musings

The presidency reacted to the defection of Labour Party's candidate during the 2023 election, Peter Obi, from ADC and described him as a "political nomad" prone to opportunistic shifts. Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, stated this on X handle, @aonanuga1956, yesterday.

Onanuga derided Obi's explanation for the move, dismissing it as incoherent and self-serving.

"We told you so. The political nomad is on the move again. Ignore all those puerile reasons he gave in these illogical musings, a self-serving letter to his mob," he said.

The presidential media aide described Obi as "a politician made of jelly" and "an opportunistic fellow," insinuating he lacked the staying power to compete within party structures.

"He can't fight Atiku or Amaechi for the ticket of ADC. He pursues the easy road, that will only lead him to doom, like in 2023," he added.

Onanuga flayed Obi's political style, accusing him of shifting blame rather than engaging in self-reflection.

"He always blames the government without doing a soul-searching of himself. Welcome, Peter to the 2027 race," he said.

APC: Obi Seeking Easy Presidential Ticket

APC also criticised Obi over his resignation from ADC, describing him as a "political rolling stone," moving across political parties in search of an uncontested presidential ticket.

In a statement posted on X, the party's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, alleged that Obi preferred a path to power that avoided internal party competition, claiming he seeks a "free" ticket rather than engaging in party-building efforts.

He portrayed Obi as a "political drifter," citing his movement across parties, including All Progressives Grand Alliance, Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, and most recently ADC.

Lukman Cautions Kwankwaso, Declares Attempt to Dump ADC Will Diminish Him

A chieftain of ADC, Mallam Salihu Lukman, wrote an open letter to Kwankwaso, warning that his attempt to dump ADC "will simply diminish you as someone who is self-centred" and inconsiderate of the stark harsh realities facing Nigerians.

Lukman, a former director-general of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said he was traumatised to see leaders with potential of providing selfless services to Nigerians becoming self-absorbed in their personal ambitions.

In the open letter, titled: "You can't run away from yourself," addressed to Kwankwaso on Sunday, the ADC chieftain wondered how Kwankwaso, in less than six weeks of joining ADC, be considering defecting to another party or some realignment?

Asking, "What has changed that wasn't there before you joined?" he said, "I am asking these questions, almost as academic exercise, knowing full well you have already made up your mind. But for the purpose of clarity, I will highlight that there is nothing in ADC today that is unique to ADC.

"Having been privileged to be at the centre of the negotiations that produced the coalition, it is important to highlight some of the factors that were considered leading to what we have today.

"The first issue is that unity of all opposition leaders under one political platform (party) is a critical success factor for electoral victory. APC won the 2023 election marginally because opposition was divided.

"The second point was the recognition that the main opposition parties during 2023 elections were destabilised, and they are still destabilised. PDP, LP and NNPP were all factionalised by APC sponsored agents."

Lukman stated, "Our assessment indicated the need to work towards producing an alternative platform. It was based on these assessments that we commenced consultations among opposition leaders in the country as far back as 2024.

"I will recall that around June 2024, on your initiative, I had the honour of meeting you and discussing this challenge with you. I recall that during our meeting you fully agree with the assessment of the danger facing opposition political parties.

"I can also recall that although you agree that opposition political leaders must unite, you expressed the need to slow down and wait till 2026, which may have influenced your decision on the timing when you eventually joined the coalition and ADC.

"Shortly after meeting you, I had a similar honour of meeting Mr. Peter Obi who also agree that opposition leaders must unite ahead of 2027. In the case of Mr. Obi, he was emphatic on the role of Alh. Atiku Abubakar in achieving such unity."

He added, "On his insistence, I contacted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and travelled to Morocco to meet him in July 2024. Like Mr. Obi and yourself, Alh. Atiku Abubakar also agreed that opposition political leaders must unite ahead of 2027.

"Although he (Alh. Atiku) complained of how he was betrayed by many of the opposition political leaders, he affirmed his commitment to be part of such a coalition and requested for a roadmap.

"Two options were considered to be central to the roadmap - register a new party or adopt any of the registered parties. Further assessment also indicated the weak potentials of succeeding to get a new party registered.

"Notwithstanding, however, we agreed to explore the option of registering a new party, which by May 2025, with more than 100 applications before INEC and not much progress was being made to get them registered, it was becoming clear that the option of adopting an existing party may be the only option for opposition leaders."

Lukman explained in the letter to Kwankwaso, , "Shortly after meeting you, Mr. Obi, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, without mentioning names, other leaders were similarly consulted, and a core of drivers emerged and began to hold weekly meetings. Those weekly meeting developed the framework for negotiating the coalition and implementing decisions.

"A major outcome of those weekly meetings was the establishment of a committee to undertake due diligence on existing parties under the leadership of Sen. Liyel Imoke. The objective is to identify potential parties among the existing registered parties to be adopted.

"Part of the terms of reference of the committee is that parties considered for adoption should not be in danger of deregistration by INEC. In other words, they must have won an election conducted by INEC in compliance with Section 78(7) of the Electoral Act 2022."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "In addition, such a party should not have internal crisis or intractable litigation. In addition, the leadership of the party should subscribe to complete rebranding, which may include change of name, change of constitution, change of flag, logo, slogan and change of leadership.

"By August 2024, the committee was able to identify Accord, Action Alliance, African Democratic Congress, Action Democratic Party and Youth Party as candidates for negotiation.

"Social Democratic Party, although without internal crisis or intractable litigation, preliminary discussions with their leaders showed resistance to complete rebranding on account of which it was not considered.

"To activate negotiation with the candidate parties, a small technical subcommittee was setup under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. The subcommittee engaged leaders of the candidate parties. Supported by the work of another legal subcommittee, which reviewed the constitution of the parties, negotiation commenced."

Lukman stated, "Eventually, the negotiations were narrowed to Accord and African Democratic Congress. Two issues guided the negotiations, which were the need to resolve subsisting leadership problems, including court cases and what to do to achieve complete rebranding.

"We were able to make progress with ADC largely because the parties in the leadership dispute agreed to go through alternative dispute resolution facilitated by INEC.

"INEC undertook to facilitate the ADR on account of the fact that one of the reasons given by the State Chairmen of the party (about 10 of them) who went to court challenging the leadership of Chief Ralph Nwosu argued that INEC did not attend the October 2022 Convention which returned Chief Nwosu as the National Chairman.

"INEC acknowledged that they were duly invited by the party to the Convention but for some reasons they were unable to attend.

"We monitored the ADR facilitated by INEC, which took about two months to reach agreement. Eventually, after signing agreement, the State Chairmen who had a case in Supreme Court requested their lawyer, Chief Mike Ozokhome, to present the agreement to the court.

"Interestingly, Chief Ozokhome declined to do so on account that Chief Dumebi Kachikwu who gave him the brief has not approved it. All efforts to win the support of Chief Kachikwu was not achieved.

"In the end, the State Chairmen who went to court had to disengage Chief Ozokhome and hire a new lawyer before the terms of agreement was filed in the Supreme Court, which ended the leadership dispute in ADC.

"Once that is done, we proceeded to the next level of negotiating leadership change. The legal subcommittee was able to do a thorough evaluation of the party's constitution. Some of the restrictive provisions were identified.

"One of them is that for anybody to assume leadership position in the party, the person should be at least a member of the party for two years. The second restrictive provision is that in the event of vacancy in leadership position, the person to fill the vacant position should come from the same state."

Lukman stated, "The National Executive Committee (NEC) under the constitution was given the power to waive these provisions. At least two NEC meetings, which were observed by INEC held and passed resolutions that waived these provisions.

"By the third week of May 2025, agreement was reached with ADC. However, at the point of adopting the ADC as the coalition party, Mal. Nasir El-Rufai, who was the last person among political opposition leaders to fully subscribe to the coalition, argued that SDP was not given the same consideration with ADC and that he believed SDP will be a better party for the coalition.

"Extension was given to the Sen. Liyel Imoke Committee to engage the SDP and report back. Three meetings were held with SDP, and the terms of the coalition was presented to them. They requested for short adjournment to go back and consult their organs.

"About two days after, a major leadership crisis that swept away the National Chairman of the party, Alh. Shehu Gaban erupted. That ended our negotiation with SDP."