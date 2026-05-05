Africa: All of Africa Today - May 5, 2026

Mali Leader Goita Takes Defence Post After Minister Killed

Mali's military leader, Assimi Goïta, has assumed the role of defence minister following the death of Sadio Camara in a suspected suicide bombing during a wave of coordinated attacks. A decree read on state television said Goïta would replace Camara as defence minister. He will be assisted by army chief of staff Gen Oumar ⁠Diarra, who has been appointed minister delegate. The country remains in a security crisis more than a week after an alliance of jihadists and separatist rebels launched their nationwide raids. The offensive, led by the Azawad Liberation Front and the al-Qaeda-linked JNIM, has deepened Mali's security crisis. The insurgents have since imposed a partial blockade on Bamako and other cities. The Malian authorities said they had arrested a group of soldiers allegedly linked to the offensive.

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South African Govt Places Student Aid Scheme Under Administration

The national government has seized full control of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has placed NSFAS under administration due to governance instability within the institution. The decision follows what the Minister described as a prolonged period of governance challenges, legal concerns and operational weaknesses that threatened the stability and credibility of NSFAS. There were several resignations from the Board, including the chairperson, and ongoing disputes over governance processes and executive appointments. Manamela announced the appointment of Hlengani Mathebula as NSFAS Administrator. Mathebula brings over three decades of experience in governance, financial management, regulatory, and institutional leadership across the public and private sectors.

TikTok Videos Expose Rise of Child Soldiers in Sudan

Videos circulating on TikTok are exposing the growing use of child soldiers in Sudan. A TikTok video was published in early December, shortly after rebels from the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia captured the southern Sudanese city of Babanusa, apparently with the involvement of child soldiers. The investigative research network Bellingcat verified that some of the videos were filmed directly in Babanusa. Numerous videos of child soldiers in Sudan are going viral on social media these days, especially on TikTok. Most are filmed by the children themselves using mobile phone cameras and are viewed millions of times, according to Bellingcat reporter Sebastian Vandermeersch. The war, now in its third year, has displaced nearly 14 million people. Children are the most severely affected, according to Kamal Eldin Bashir from the aid organisation Save the Children in Sudan.

Ethiopian Airlines Named Africa's Best Airline 2026

Ethiopian Airlines said it has been named Best Airline in Africa at the 2026 APEX Passenger Choice Awards, citing strong passenger confidence and loyalty across its global network. The airline said the award reflects continued customer trust and highlights its focus on delivering a smooth, comfortable and dependable travel experience, from booking through to arrival. The award, based on independently verified traveller feedback collected by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, recognises performance in areas such as seat comfort, cabin service, food, entertainment, and reliability. Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew said the recognition carries particular significance as it comes directly from passengers.

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Ugandan Doctors Warn of Rising Heart Failures Linked to Emotional Stress

Ugandan health experts have raised concerns over a growing and often overlooked trigger of heart complications, emotional stress, and heartbreak. New insights show that, beyond traditional risk factors, psychological distress is increasingly sending patients to cardiac care units, signalling a shift in how heart disease is presenting across the country. A growing number of patients are coming to the Uganda Heart Institute with symptoms like those of heart attacks, but their arteries are not blocked. Instead, many of these cases are increasingly linked to psychological distress. The condition, known as Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy, occurs when sudden grief, fear, or emotional shock temporarily weakens the heart muscle. Doctors are urging the public to recognise emotional stress not only as a mental health issue but as a serious and growing risk to heart health.