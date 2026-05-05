Nigeria: Xenophobia - Govt Demands Probe Into Killing of Nigerians in South Africa

Abuja- The Federal Government has demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the deaths of two Nigerians in South Africa, as it moves to fast-track the implementation of a bilateral Early Warning Mechanism to address rising xenophobic tensions and threats against foreign nationals.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting between Nigeria and South Africa's diplomatic representatives.

The meeting was held between the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and the South African Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lesoli Machele, among other diplomats, following engagements directed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The government said it was worried about ongoing protests in parts of South Africa where groups were calling on foreigners, especially black Africans, to leave the country, noting that the situation had heightened fear among Nigerians.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nigeria also confirmed the deaths of two of its citizens, Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew Ekpeyong and Kelvin Chidiebere Amaramiro, who reportedly died after sustaining injuries while in the custody of South African security agencies.

The government said the incidents had triggered anxiety within the Nigerian community and required urgent and credible action from South African authorities.

Nigeria formally demanded a transparent investigation and full disclosure of findings to ensure justice for the victims.

The government also stressed the need for accountability and cooperation in the investigation process, including access to key documents and legal procedures for the victims' families.

Ebienfa said: "The government of Nigeria notes with concerns the ongoing protests in some parts of South Africa, requesting foreigners, especially blacks, to leave the country. Some of the videos of the violent protests are very disturbing, considering the friendly and cordial relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of South Africa.

"The ministry has also been informed of the reported unfortunate death of two Nigerians - Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew Ekpeyong and Kelvin Chidiebere Amaramiro due to injuries sustained while in the custody of South African security agencies.

"On April 21, 2026, Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew Ekpeyong died while in the custody of the Tshwane Metro Police Department. Prior to his death, he reportedly sustained injuries attributed to personnel of the South African National Defence Force.

"On April 25, 2026, Kelvin Chidiebere Amaramiro died at Livingstone Hospital in the Eastern Cape, following an alleged assault by SANDF personnel.

"The circumstances of his detention and death have raised concerns regarding the conduct of the security personnel involved. These incidents have heightened anxiety within the Nigerian community and require urgent, credible remedial action.

"We, therefore, request thorough and impartial investigations into both deaths, including prompt sharing of preliminary findings and regular updates with the government of Nigeria.

"Nigeria also seeks full cooperation in providing autopsy reports, post mortem documentation and relevant case files. Nigeria emphasises the need for accountability where wrongdoing is established, including appropriate disciplinary and prosecutorial action against implicated personnel."

Beyond the deaths, Nigeria raised alarm over threats linked to organised groups and called for proactive steps to prevent violence.

"The government of Nigeria expressed strong concern over reported threats against foreign nationals in South Africa and emphasised the need for proactive measures to prevent incitement, intimidation, or violence," Ebienfa said.

As part of diplomatic steps, the government said it was accelerating the implementation of the Early Warning Mechanism agreed between both countries to improve response to such crises, adding that Nigeria received the signed copy of the agreement from South Africa on Friday.

The government also called on South Africa to take concrete steps to protect Nigerians living lawfully in the country and restore confidence.

It said: "Nigeria welcomes the signing of the MoU on Early Warning Mechanism and called for the speedy activation and implementation as a practical channel for rapid information sharing and de-escalation when threats to Nigerians emerge.

"I can also inform that the MoU on Early Warning Mechanism; we received the copy signed by South Africa on Friday.

"The government of South Africa should ensure the protection of Nigerians living lawfully in the country and ensure Nigerians can live in South Africa safely and with dignity," he said.

On developments in Nigeria, the foreign affairs ministry spokesman acknowledged recent protests by Nigerians at the South African High Commission in Abuja, urging restraint.

According to him, the Acting High Commissioner, Lesoli Machele, assured that Nigeria's concerns will be conveyed to her government.

During the question and answer session, concerns were raised over lack of arrests and repeated assurances without visible action.

In response, the Ministry said it was pressing for concrete steps.

The ministry's spokesperson also stressed that Nigeria expectsed more than statements from South African authorities.

"We are not satisfied with just statements. We need actions from the South African government," Ebienfa said.

On Nigerians seeking to return home, the ministry said there were different categories, including those who felt unsafe and those with documentation issues, noting that voluntary return remained self-funded for now.

He added that government might step in if the situation worsened.

On possible diplomatic escalation, he said Nigeria might take further actions if necessary, stressing that the government was closely monitoring the situation and expected concrete outcomes.

Cadbury Nigeria records N39.83bn revenue in Q1'26

Cadbury Nigeria Plc

has announced N39.83 billion revenue for the first quarter of 2026, representing a seven per cent increase over the N37.23 billion recorded in the same period in 2025.

The company's gross profit stood at N10.89 billion in the period under review, 10 per cent lower than the N12.15 billion reported in the first quarter of 2025.

Cadbury Nigeria also reported a profit of N3.64 billion during the period under review, which translates to a 39 per cent decrease compared to the N5.98 billion reported in Q1 2025.

Further breakdown of the Q1'26 financial performance, showed that the company's basic earnings per share (EPS) declined by 39 per cent to 160 kobo within the reporting period from 262 kobo in the corresponding period in 2025. Commenting on the result, Folake Ogundipe, Interim Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, said the company took a strategic decision to enhance its operational efficiency in line with the dynamics of the business environment, adding that this slightly impacted on profitability and revenue in the first quarter of the year

Ogundipe said: "Underlying demand remains strong. The company remains focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth, supported by strong fundamentals, ongoing innovation, and a commitment to meeting consumer needs."

Meanwhile, the company through a statement issued by Frederick Mordi, the company's Head of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs, announced the appointment of three non-executive directors with Hisham Ezz El Arab appointed a non-executive director, and Dr. Rasaq Adedoyin Salami as an independent non-executive director, effective 26th March 2026.

Hisham, who joined Mondelez International earlier this year, is current Business Unit President for Mondelez Sub-Sahara Africa, while Dr. Salami is an economist with over three decades of professional and leadership experience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He served as Chief Economic Adviser to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and was also Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council. The company had earlier announced the appointment of Ms. Sree Patel as a non-executive director on its Board.

Ms. Patel is currently the Vice President and Chief Counsel, Asia Middle East and Africa (AMEA) Region in Mondelez International, Cadbury Nigeria's parent company.

Nigerian visa applicants face continuous security vetting after approval, US warns

By Nkiruka Nnorom

United States

Mission in Nigeria has said that visa applicants, including those of Nigerians, were subject to continuous security vetting, even after their visas had been approved.

The mission disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X handle yesterday.

Visa security vetting is the continuous, multi-layered screening process used by US authorities to evaluate a visa applicant's background, criminal history, terrorism risk, and other security concerns.

According to the Mission, the vetting process applies to all applicants regardless of visa type or location, and is designed to ensure that individuals remain eligible to travel to the United States.

It stated: "All visa applicants, no matter the visa type and where they are located, are continuously vetted.

"Security vetting runs from the time of each application, through adjudication of the visa, and afterwards during the validity period of every issued visa, to ensure the individual remains eligible to travel to the United States."

The Mission's statement serves as a timely advisory for prospective travelers, especially Nigerian applicants, underscoring the importance of compliance with U.S. immigration and security requirements throughout the visa lifecycle.