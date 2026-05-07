Liberia: UN Reaffirms Strong Support for Liberia Peace Process

The Chair of the Liberia Configuration of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), H.E. Ambassador Nicola Clase of Sweden, has concluded an official visit to Liberia, reaffirming the strong partnership between Liberia and the United Nations and underscoring continued international support for the country's peacebuilding priorities.

The visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to engage a broad range of stakeholders and take stock of progress in Liberia's peacebuilding journey, while identifying areas where sustained efforts remain essential.

"Liberia has become a global role model for peacebuilding and post-conflict transition," the Chair said. "Peacebuilding must be inclusive, nationally owned and locally led, stressing that it needs to be supported by coherent international partnerships."

During the high-level mission, the delegation--comprising representatives from Sweden, Morocco, and Liberia's Permanent Mission in New York--held meetings with President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, as well as former Presidents George Manneh Weah and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The discussions focused on Liberia's continued commitment to peace, democratic governance, and transitional justice.

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The Chair also extended an invitation to President Boakai to brief the Peacebuilding Commission in New York on Liberia's peacebuilding priorities.

The delegation commended Liberia for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections and the orderly transfer of power, noting that the process reflected the shared commitment of national stakeholders to sustain peacebuilding gains. It also highlighted Liberia's election to the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term as evidence of growing international confidence in the country's progress.

Throughout the visit, the delegation observed a consistent picture of a country that has made significant peacebuilding strides while continuing to deepen democratic governance and consolidate gains.

Key issues raised during discussions included the importance of continued progress on accountability and transitional justice, including ongoing efforts toward the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court. Education was also repeatedly emphasized as a critical driver of peacebuilding.

A cross-cutting theme throughout the engagements was the vital role of women and young people in sustaining peace. Liberia's National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security was highlighted as a key achievement in this regard.

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The delegation further stressed the importance of a vibrant and protected civic space as a foundation for inclusive peacebuilding, alongside sustained progress in decentralization, community-based peace structures, and land governance.

"Liberia's progress reflects strong political will over several years, and the shared responsibility of its people and institutions," the Chair noted. "We encourage inclusive dialogue across political lines and all sectors of society to continue Liberia's positive peacebuilding momentum."

As part of the visit, the delegation also engaged with communities and visited projects supported by the United Nations Secretary-General's Peacebuilding Fund, focusing on youth empowerment, substance abuse rehabilitation, transparency and anti-corruption initiatives, and civic education.

"We will bring the insights from this visit back to the Peacebuilding Commission and continue to mobilize political attention and coherent international support," the Chair said.

The delegation also noted ongoing United Nations efforts to conduct a second Peacebuilding Impact Spotlight study on Liberia, which aims to capture lessons from the country's peacebuilding experience.

"Liberia's peace story is still being written. We must build on what has been achieved, support those shaping it today, and enable future generations to carry it forward," the Chair added.