Africa: All of Africa Today - May 14, 2026

Can South Africa's Ramaphosa Avoid Impeachment Push?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing new political and legal pressure over the Phala Phala scandal after the Constitutional Court of South Africa ordered Parliament to restart impeachment proceedings. Ramaphosa rejected calls to resign and announced that he will challenge the impeachment process in court. He plans to seek judicial review of the 2022 Section 89 panel report. This report found initial evidence that he may have violated the Constitution or committed misconduct. The scandal began with the theft of cash from Phala Phala Farm in 2020. Opposition parties, including the African Transformation Movement and the Democratic Alliance, have called for accountability. Analysts said that the case has become a major test of both Ramaphosa's political support and the principle that no one is above the law.

U.S. Waives Visa Bonds for Some 2026 World Cup Fans

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The United States Department of State has announced that fans from certain countries subject to U.S. visa bond requirements will be exempt from paying those fees if they are traveling to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In 2025, the Trump administration began requiring visitors to the US from certain countries to pay bonds of between $5,000 and $15,000 to obtain a tourist visa. Five of the 50 countries subject to visa bonds qualified for the World Cup: Algeria, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Tunisia. The bond requirement was implemented to reduce visa overstays. Players and coaches for the tournament were already exempt from the bond requirement. However, the waiver doesn't change much for fans from Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire, which have been on a list of countries with partial restrictions on entry to the US since December 2025.

Macron Condemns Sudan War as Mass Crimes, Urges Immediate Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the conflict in Sudan as involving "mass crimes, war crimes, and a catastrophic humanitarian situation", while avoiding the term "genocide," considering that to be a matter for historians and judges. Macron called the belligerents "warlords dividing the country." Macron said that the war in Sudan is fuelled by "external forces that finance the warring parties to enhance their influence," calling for an immediate ceasefire and a halt to all forms of external support. Macron also said that France supported the civilian transition after the Sudanese revolution and welcomed the government of Abdullah Hamdok before the situation turned into a conflict between "warlords dividing the country." Meanwhile, President William Ruto has intensified Kenya's criticism of Sudan's rival military factions, rejecting the continued "babysitting" of the country's fighting generals as the conflict pushes Sudan deeper into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Zanzibar Deploys Drones in New Push to Eliminate Malaria

Zanzibar has officially launched a special project using drones to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites, as part of ongoing efforts to achieve complete malaria eradication on the islands. The "Smart Drone Technology for a Malaria-Free Zanzibar" project is being implemented through a partnership involving the Zanzibar Ministry of Health via the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Programme (ZAMEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan-based Sora Technology Company, and the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI). The project is funded by the government of Japan at Sh1 billion. The Permanent Secretary of the Zanzibar Ministry of Health, Dr Miraji Mngereza Mzee, said this is the first project in Zanzibar to combine modern technology with community participation in the fight against malaria. Dr Mngereza said that Zanzibar has made significant progress in malaria control, with infection rates now reduced to below one percent. He said that the use of drones, alongside community involvement, will improve efficiency in identifying mosquito breeding areas, particularly in locations that are difficult to access through conventional methods.

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Kenya Parliament Defends Gachagua Impeachment in Court

Lawyers representing the National Assembly of Kenya have defended the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, dismissing claims that he was denied the opportunity to defend himself. Gachagua appeared before the court challenging his removal from office in October 2024. National Assembly lawyer Tom Ojienda told the three-judge bench that the former deputy president had sufficient time between the reading of charges on October 9 and the Senate trial on October 16 and 17 to prepare his case. Ojienda told the court that the impeachment process complied fully with Articles 145 and 150 of the Constitution of Kenya and Senate standing orders, which require such proceedings to be handled swiftly. He said that impeachment cases involving senior state officials have major political and national security implications and should not be delayed unnecessarily. He maintained that the Senate accorded Gachagua a fair hearing before deciding to impeach him.