Africa: Togo Scraps Visa Requirement for African Nationals

Togo has removed visa requirements for all African nationals, allowing passport holders from the continent to enter the country for stays of up to 30 days.

The measure, announced by the Ministry of Security, took effect on May 18 and places Togo among African countries moving toward open travel for citizens of the continent. Benin, Ghana and Rwanda have taken similar steps as governments seek to support mobility, trade and regional integration.

Travelers will still need to meet security, immigration and public health rules. Authorities said visitors must submit a declaration at least 24 hours before arrival through a government platform to receive a travel document required for entry.

The policy is part of Togo's plan to position Lomé as a hub for services, business and people-to-people exchange in West Africa. The government wants to attract investors, entrepreneurs and professionals while supporting trade links between Togo and other African markets.

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The change comes as African countries continue to debate how to turn the African Continental Free Trade Area into a working market. Goods, capital and services can move more easily when people can also travel across borders. Togo's decision keeps entry controls in place, but removes one of the barriers facing African travelers.

Key Takeaways

Togo's decision is a mobility reform with economic goals. Visa barriers raise costs for traders, founders, consultants, students and professionals who need to move across borders for work. Removing the visa requirement can make Lomé more useful as a meeting point for business, finance, logistics and regional services. It also supports Togo's port and transport strategy, since the country wants to serve as a gateway for West Africa. The policy does not mean open borders without checks. Travelers still need passports, pre-arrival declarations and compliance with entry rules. That balance matters because governments want easier movement without giving up border control. The wider issue is implementation. The African Continental Free Trade Area depends on trade rules, customs systems, payments, logistics and movement of people. Without mobility, companies cannot build supply chains, attend trade fairs, hire across borders or manage regional operations. Togo's move may also put pressure on other countries to reduce visa barriers. The impact will depend on how fast the digital declaration process works, how border officers apply the rules and whether airlines, business groups and travelers adopt the system.