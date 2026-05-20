Africa: All of Africa Today - May 20, 2026

Joint Nigeria-U.S. Operations Killed 175 Islamic State Terrorists

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that joint counterterrorism operations between Nigerian forces and the United States Africa Command have resulted in the killing of 175 Islamic State terrorists in the North-east, the epicentre of an insurgency in Nigeria. The DHQ said that operations conducted destroyed checkpoints, weapons caches, logistics hubs, military equipment and financing networks used by ISIL and the ISIL affiliate in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which has led a years-long struggle in the region. An Islamic State commander, Abubakar Mainok, also known as Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, was reported killed in the operation. President Bola Tinubu confirmed the killing of the terror kingpin, saying that he was killed alongside his foot soldiers on the Lake Chad island. The Defence Headquarters said the operations reinforced the Armed Forces of Nigeria's longstanding commitment to tracking and eliminating terrorists across the country.

Somaliland to Open Embassy in Jerusalem

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Somaliland has said that it will open an embassy in Jerusalem, according to its ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Hagi. The development, which comes months after Israel officially recognised the independence of Somaliland, reflects "growing friendship, mutual respect, and strategic cooperation between our two peoples". Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed the announcement, calling it a "significant step" in strengthening relations between the two. Israel became the first country in the world to recognise Somaliland, ending more than 30 years of diplomatic isolation. Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions and democratic system while seeking broader international recognition.

Kenya Suspends Nationwide Transport Strike After Fuel Price Negotiations

Transport operators in Kenya have suspended their nationwide strike after talks with the government over soaring fuel prices. The strike, which disrupted transport in Nairobi and other cities, was triggered by a record increase in diesel prices. At least four people were killed, and 30 were injured, with more than 700 arrested nationwide, according to the authorities. Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said the deal to end the strike came after consultations with public transport representatives, and negotiations "at a higher level" would be conducted. The energy regulator subsequently reduced its cost by 10 shillings while retaining the cost of petrol at 214 shillings. The reduction, however, fell short of protesters' demands, and the transport sector representatives insisted the strike would continue.

The Race to AFCON 2027 Begins After Cairo Group Draw

The qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations have been drawn at the headquarters of the Egyptian Football Association. A total of 48 nations have been divided into 12 groups of four as African countries begin the race for places at the tournament. The tournament, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will co-host from June 19 to July 17, 2027. Defending champions Morocco are in Group A alongside Gabon, Niger and Lesotho. Other key groups include Group C with Ivory Coast, Ghana, Gambia and Somalia, Group J featuring Senegal, Mozambique, Sudan and Ethiopia, and Group L where Nigeria will face Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau. Despite already qualifying as hosts, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will still compete in the qualifiers. The first four rounds of qualifying will be spread across September, October and November this year, with the final two fixtures to be held in March next year.

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Wicknell Chivayo's Ex-Mother-in-Law Arrested Over $1.4m Trust Fraud

Wicknell Chivayo's ex-mother-in-law, Tabitha Madzikanda, has been arrested on allegations of fraud following reports that she had sought to siphon U.S.$1.4 million from her grandchildren's trust account. Madzikanda works for FBC Bank. She is accused of trying to enlist colleagues to remove Chivayo as a signatory on a US$5 million account. They allegedly attempted to transfer the money to fund a property development project involving the construction of cluster houses. Madzikanda joins her daughter, Sonja, who is also in police custody on a different case. Chivayo's estranged wife is also facing charges of violating the Cyber Law amid allegations that she circulated images of Chivayo with President Ramaphosa that are said to be artificially generated.