Africa: All of Africa Today - May 28, 2026

WHO Warns of 'Catastrophic Collision' of Ebola and Conflict in DR Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo faces a "catastrophic collision of disease and conflict" as a fast-spreading Ebola outbreak outpaces containment efforts in a region already battered by armed violence, mass displacement and acute hunger. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Ebola Bundibugyo virus outbreak in Ituri province was spreading in an environment where insecurity, attacks on health facilities and population movements were making it "nearly impossible" to trace contacts and isolate cases. DR Congo has reported nearly 1,000 suspected Ebola cases and more than 220 suspected deaths. In neighbouring Uganda, health authorities have reported seven confirmed cases linked to the outbreak, including two healthcare workers and one confirmed death. WHO warned that the outbreak was continuing to spread geographically, with evidence of ongoing cross-border transmission.

Ghana Welcomes Repatriated Citizens from South Africa

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Nearly 300 Ghanaians have been repatriated from South Africa amid fears of escalating anti-immigrant tensions linked to protests against illegal migration. The Ghanaian government chartered a flight from Johannesburg. It landed in Accra carrying 297 citizens. Officials have confirmed that around 800 Ghanaians have registered for voluntary return. The move follows demonstrations organised by the group March and March. It has set a 30 June deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country. Ghana's government has said it acted to protect its citizens. Returnees expressed concern over safety and uncertainty as anti-migrant sentiment continues to grow in parts of South Africa.

Uganda Closes DR Congo Border Over Ebola Outbreak Concerns

Uganda has temporarily closed its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) as authorities intensify containment measures following an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain, which has triggered heightened regional surveillance and emergency health protocols. The decision to shut the border "with immediate effect" was made by the nation's Ebola task force led by Vice President Jesca Alupo, following a surge of virus cases among Ugandan health workers who treated Congolese patients. All authorised entrants will undergo screening, while travellers from the DR Congo are required to complete locator forms to support monitoring and contact tracing efforts. Health authorities further directed that all arrivals from the DR Congo must undergo a 21-day self-isolation period in line with Ebola surveillance guidelines aimed at preventing further cross-border transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern after confirming cross-border transmission.

Angola Illegal Mine Collapse Death Toll Rises to 29

The death toll from the collapse of an illegal gold mine in the municipality of Nambuangongo, Bengo Province, has risen from 28 to 29. The number of injured increased from three to ten, and they are hospitalized in provincial hospitals. Chief Superintendent Gaspar Luís Carlos Inácio, the director of the Press Office of the Ministry of the Interior Delegation in that region of the country, said that search and rescue operations continue, with National Police, Firefighters, the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), and National Institute of Medical Emergencies (INEMA) technicians on site. The process of identifying the bodies is also underway and families are receiving social and psychological support from the provincial government, which has also provided three buses for their transportation. Authorities have also launched Operation "Gold Thread 2" across nearby municipalities. This has led to the detention of 87 people suspected of illegal gold mining activities. The provincial government has pledged continued support to victims' families, with funerals scheduled and aid being provided as investigations and enforcement against illegal mining intensify.

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Ghana Boosts Solar Investment to Meet Renewable Targets

Ghana's renewable energy capacity stands at around 280 megawatts, roughly 5% of the national energy mix. The government wants 7% by 2027. Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has said that solar power offers a cheaper, long-term alternative to thermal energy. Benjamin Boakye, executive director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, agreed on the direction but wants more ambition in how it is pursued. The Bui Power Authority has become the most active public developer in Ghana's solar expansion. Its floating solar installation on the Black Volta River, at 5 megawatts, the first of its kind in the country, is already operational with plans to scale it to 65 megawatts. A 40-megawatt land-based plant in the Bono Region is also running. The hardest part of the transition is reaching communities that existing infrastructure has never served. An $85 million programme, backed by the African Development Fund, the Climate Investment Funds, the Swiss government, and Ghana, is targeting more than 70,000 people in remote and island communities.