Africa: All of Africa Today - June 2, 2026

UK Wins Legal Case Over Collapsed Rwanda Asylum Agreement

The UK will not have to pay Rwanda compensation after an international court ruled in favour of the British government over the collapsed Rwanda asylum deal. Rwanda had sought more than £100 million. They argued that the UK breached the agreement after Prime Minister Keir Starmer scrapped the scheme shortly after taking office in 2024. The plan was originally introduced under Boris Johnson and later championed by Rishi Sunak. It aimed to send asylum seekers who arrived illegally in the UK to Rwanda for processing and possible resettlement. However, it faced repeated legal challenges, including intervention from the European Court of Human Rights, and was eventually abandoned by Labour as part of its election promises. Rwanda argued it had spent heavily preparing for the partnership and had not been properly informed before the cancellation, but the Hague tribunal rejected its claims. Following the ruling, both governments said they considered the matter concluded, while critics and supporters of the scheme continued debating its effectiveness and impact on migration policy.

Low Turnout Marks Guinea's Legislative and Municipal Elections

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Legislative and municipal elections were held in Guinea to complete the process of returning constitutional order to the country after the December 2025 presidential election. While this double ballot took place without major incident, voter turnout was low. Five months after the presidential election held on 28 December 2025, nearly 7 million Guinean voters went to the polls for legislative and municipal elections presented as the completion of the process of returning the country to constitutional order. This comes after a transition period triggered by the coup led by General Mamadi Doumbouya in September 2021 in the former French colony. This double election will determine the 147 members of the country's future National Assembly as well as the municipal councillors for Guinea's 375 local authorities. Supporters of Doumbouya said they hoped his allies would secure a strong parliamentary majority to advance economic reforms. Opposition groups and civil society coalitions boycotted the vote, describing the elections as unfair and predetermined. Some observers also linked the poor turnout to the timing of the elections shortly after the Tabaski holiday, when many citizens were still away from their constituencies. Regional observers, including Ecowas, monitored the polls, with provisional results expected within days.

Ride Hailing Company Bolt Rejects Rumours of Kenya Market Exit

Ride-hailing company Bolt has dismissed viral claims suggesting it plans to shut down operations in Kenya, calling the reports false and malicious. The company said a document circulating on social media that allegedly announced its exit from the Kenyan market on June 8, 2026. It said that it was fraudulent and did not originate from the company. Bolt reassured drivers and customers that its services remain fully operational in Kenya. The company said it is investigating the source of the fabricated communication and warned that it would pursue appropriate action against those responsible for creating and spreading misleading information. The ride-hailing firm has grown into one of Kenya's leading mobility platforms, competing with rivals such as Uber and Little Cab in the country's increasingly competitive digital transport sector. Bolt urged the public to verify information through the company's official channels, including its website, verified social media accounts and mobile application.

Four Nurses Recover as DR Congo Ebola Response Intensifies

Four nurses who fell ill with Ebola in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the often-fatal illness that sparked an international health alert. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more recoveries are expected, especially when people are diagnosed early and can access care, and as the outbreak response intensifies. Five people have now recovered from the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which currently has no approved vaccine or treatment. The outbreak has resulted in 210 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, while nearly 350 suspected cases remain under investigation, including infections among health workers. Since the declaration of the Ebola outbreak, key response measures have included laboratory testing, disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, community engagement and resource mobilisation. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that early medical care greatly improves survival chances and called for continued international support as the outbreak spreads across borders, including into neighbouring Uganda.

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Namibia Set to Overhaul 1993 Immigration Control Act for Modern Security

Namibia's Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security is set to review its 1993 Immigration Control Act as the government seeks to modernise migration management, strengthen border control and security, and support investment and travel. Ministry director of immigration and border control Danelie /Naris said the current law, enacted in 1993, no longer adequately addresses the complexities of modern migration and international travel. She said the proposed bill would introduce systems allowing travellers to submit information before arriving in Namibia, enabling authorities to process immigration matters in advance and improve border management. Erongo governor Natalia |Goagoses describes the consultation as an important step towards developing a responsive and forward-looking migration framework that balances national interests with international obligations. She said that migration has become increasingly complex and important to Namibia's economy, particularly in strategic sectors such as ports, mining and tourism.