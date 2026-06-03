Africa: All of Africa Today - June 3, 2026

Two Dead in Kenya Protests Over U.S.-Funded Ebola Facility

Two people were shot dead in the Kenyan town of Nanyuki during protests against a proposed US-funded Ebola isolation centre at the nearby Laikipia Airbase. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets, blocking roads and burning tyres as police used tear gas to disperse crowds. One of the victims, 27-year-old Charles Mang'aro Mwangi, was identified by his family, who said he was not involved in the protests and was simply on his way to see a friend when he was shot. The second victim was brought to the hospital already dead by soldiers, although the circumstances surrounding both deaths remain unclear. The planned 50-bed Ebola treatment facility, intended for U.S. citizens affected by the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has sparked public concern and legal opposition in Kenya. President William Ruto defended the agreement with the US. The High Court has extended a suspension on the project pending further disclosure from the government.

Leaked Documents Expose Shell Nigeria's Negligence

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Internal documents obtained by the BBC reveal that British oil giant Shell continued operating a major pipeline in Nigeria's Niger Delta for years despite repeated warnings from its own staff about the environmental risks posed by widespread oil theft, sabotage and infrastructure failures. The files, including emails and presentations, reveal that a senior Shell executive cautioned as early as 2008 about the risks of continuing to pump millions of barrels of unrefined fuel through one of the company's main pipelines in Africa's biggest oil producer while it was subject to massive and destructive uncontrolled theft and infrastructure failures. Residents of communities such as Bille say decades of oil spills have devastated fishing grounds, damaged livelihoods and polluted waterways. Campaigners accuse Shell of negligence. Shell maintains that organised criminal activity, illegal refining and militancy were major factors behind the spills

Dozens Killed in Fresh Darfur Drone Strikes

Drone attacks and escalating tribal clashes have left dozens dead across Sudan's Darfur and Kordofan regions in recent days, as rival factions traded accusations over the violence. The Sudan Founding Alliance, aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), condemned a drone strike on a market in Kabum, South Darfur. At least 12 people were killed and dozens were injured. They accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of deliberately targeting civilians and fuelling tribal conflict. Meanwhile, tribal clashes between the Salamat and Bani Halba continued for a fifth day, with sources reporting deaths and injuries. Several political, civil, and military leaders appealed to both sides to exercise restraint, cease fighting, and withdraw their forces. The United Nations has expressed concern over the rising civilian death toll. It warned that the ongoing violence is worsening insecurity and deepening humanitarian suffering across the war-torn regions.

Mnangagwa Defies Critics Over Constitutional Bill, Says 'Whoever Wins, Wins'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed opposition from retired military generals and former senior civil servants over Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, saying "whoever wins, wins" amid a deepening political dispute over the proposed changes. Mnangagwa, who is trudging ahead with amendments that will see him hang on to power beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, is at loggerheads with the grouping, which is strongly opposed to the bill. The group, represented by retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena, said its meetings with the President failed to shift his position. He accused Mnangagwa of driving a constitutional reform process aimed at extending his influence beyond Zimbabwe's two-term presidential limit. Critics argue the bill could reduce citizens' direct say in electing the president and alter the role of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. The government has moved the bill through Parliament, where it is expected to be fast-tracked for debate, even as concerns grow over its implications for democracy and electoral processes.

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Bandit Leader Opens Contact With Family Of Abducted Nigerian General

A notorious bandit leader, Kachallah Muhammad, has reportedly opened communication with the family of abducted retired Major General Rabe Abubakar Batsari. The retired Major General and his wife were reportedly abducted in Katsina State. The pair were seized after gunmen ambushed their vehicle on the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli Road in Matazu Local Government Area, forcing it to stop before taking them into a nearby forest. The road, according to residents of the area, is unsafe due to repeated bandit attacks. A local government official confirmed that they had spoken directly with the retired officer through the bandit leader. He said both hostages were alive and in good condition. The bandit leader is also reported to have demanded the release of his associates held by security forces and expressed willingness to return to negotiations aimed at restoring peace in the region.