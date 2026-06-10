Africa: All of Africa Today - June 10, 2026

Deadly Protest Erupts Over Proposed U.S. Ebola Facility in Kenya

A protest against a proposed US-run Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in Nanyuki, Kenya, turned deadly after clashes between police and demonstrators left one person dead and at least 19 others arrested. Human rights groups, including the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Vocal Africa, accused police of using excessive force, including live ammunition, against largely unarmed protesters and journalists covering the demonstrations. Protesters were calling on President William Ruto's administration to disclose agreements, safety assessments, approvals and operational protocols linked to the planned isolation centre, while also seeking assurances on public health safeguards. The controversy centres on reports that the facility would handle American citizens exposed to the Ebola virus and would be located at the Kenya Air Force Base in Nanyuki. Last week, two people died after being shot as police dispersed similar protests.

Human Rights Watch Accuses Rwanda-Backed M23 of Mass Abuses in DR Congo

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Human Rights Watch has accused Rwandan military forces and the M23 armed group of carrying out widespread abuses in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The abuses included forced recruitment, arbitrary detention, torture and killings of civilians and captured combatants between mid-2024 and December 2025. In a 78-page report, the organisation said thousands of people, including children as young as 12, were rounded up in North and South Kivu and taken to detention and training camps in Rumangabo and Tshanzu, where detainees were subjected to beatings, forced labour, starvation conditions and, in some cases, summary executions. Former detainees and other sources also alleged the involvement of Rwandan soldiers in the operations. Human Rights Watch argued that the scale of Rwanda's military presence could amount to effective control over the area and potential liability for war crimes. The report further warns that hundreds may have died in the camps and calls for international investigations, sanctions and accountability measures against those responsible. It urged regional and global actors to pressure Rwanda and the M23 to end abuses and allow justice processes to proceed.

Hundreds Killed in Air and Drone Strikes Across Sudan - Report

The Darfur Victims Advocacy Organisation has said that air strikes and drone attacks killed at least 470 people and injured 187 others across Sudan between March 2024 and January 2026, as civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war. The advocacy group documented 42 air raids and one drone attack during the period. The group said North Darfur accounted for about 61% of the attacks, making it the hardest-hit state. South Darfur followed with 16%, while the remaining strikes occurred across Kordofan, El Gezira and Sennar. The organisation attributed 87% of the attacks to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out the remaining 13%, mainly using drones and artillery. The group said the growing use of foreign-made drones has intensified the conflict, leading to widespread destruction of infrastructure, displacement, economic disruption and worsening mental health conditions among affected communities.

Tanzania and Singapore Sign Five Deals to Deepen Economic Ties

Tanzania and Singapore have signed five agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, skills development, and economic transformation during a high-level State Visit in Dar es Salaam. The deals were signed at State House in the presence of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Both pledged to deepen bilateral ties and expand opportunities in key sectors such as trade, agriculture, and digital innovation. The agreements include cooperation on tax matters, public sector skills development, carbon trading, trade facilitation, and diplomatic consultations between foreign ministries. President Samia Suluhu Hassan also invited Singapore to establish an embassy in Tanzania. She said that her government's focus is on youth empowerment and the digital economy. President Shanmugaratnam emphasized collaboration in areas including health, agriculture, and engagement under the African Continental Free Trade Area. The visit marks the first by a Singaporean head of state to Tanzania since diplomatic relations began in 1980.

MSF Warns of Severe Cholera Outbreak in Nigeria's Borno State

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has reported a worsening cholera outbreak in Borno State, Nigeria. It recorded 7,850 suspected cholera cases and 74 deaths in Borno State. The humanitarian organisation said it treated 7,439 patients during the period. In response, MSF and state health authorities established and expanded cholera treatment facilities in Maiduguri. They also supported health worker training, surveillance, water chlorination, sanitation measures and community awareness campaigns. MSF warned that the scale of the outbreak is outpacing current response efforts. They said that improving access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, alongside a planned cholera vaccination campaign, will be critical to containing the disease and preventing further deaths.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya's Ex-Deputy President Rejects Court Ruling, Vows Appeal Over Impeachment Case

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has rejected the High Court's Sh50 million damages award against the Senate, describing it as an "insult. He vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal. Gachagua insisted that the judgment itself confirmed that his impeachment process violated his constitutional rights and should therefore have been nullified. He argued that although the court found his right to a fair hearing was violated during impeachment proceedings, it wrongly upheld his removal from office, calling the judgment contradictory and claiming the entire process should have been declared unconstitutional and void. Gachagua said the opposition cannot afford a divided ticket in 2027 and must rally behind a single candidate if it hopes to defeat President William Ruto.