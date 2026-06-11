Africa: All of Africa Today - June 11, 2026

Kenya Opposition Proposes Alternative 'People's Budget'

Kenya's opposition coalition under the United Alternative Government banner has sharply criticised President William Ruto's administration ahead of the presentation of the 2026/2027 national budget. They accused the government of pursuing policies that are deepening the country's debt crisis and worsening the burden on ordinary citizens. Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka unveiled what the coalition described as a "People's Budget", an alternative economic plan aimed at reducing the cost of living, improving public services and cutting reliance on borrowing. The opposition warned that the government's spending plans would deepen Kenya's debt burden while underfunding key sectors such as education and healthcare. The coalition also opposed proposed taxes on mobile money services and mobile phones, criticised the performance of the Social Health Authority, and rejected plans to privatise strategic state assets. Instead, it proposed increased funding for education and healthcare, youth employment programmes, the removal of certain taxes and levies, tighter controls on public spending and measures aimed at reducing corruption and improving revenue collection.

Uganda, DR Congo Plan Cross-Border Medical Camps to Fight Ebola

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Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) are planning to establish joint medical camps on the Congolese side of the border to strengthen Ebola response efforts and ensure suspected cases receive prompt treatment. President Yoweri Museveni revealed the plan during an address on the Ebola situation. He said the initiative aims to provide accessible healthcare services to affected communities and discourage risky cross-border movements that could exacerbate the spread of the disease. He said that early detection and treatment are crucial for controlling outbreaks, warning that individuals who evade official border controls often delay receiving care. Museveni also defended the decision to allow cargo transport to continue during containment measures, noting that goods such as food, fuel and fertilisers are essential for livelihoods. Health authorities believe the joint camps will improve surveillance, facilitate early diagnosis and reduce the risk of cross-border transmission in communities along the Uganda-DR Congo border.

U.S. Funding Cuts Strain Kenya LGBTQI+ Clinics

The LGBTQI+ community in Kenya is facing one of its toughest periods in years after major US funding cuts disrupted services many individuals rely upon. The LGBT community in Kenya is facing challenges in maintaining vital services after the US has cut its funds significantly, resulting in the layoff of employees and the reduction of some initiatives. The Health Options for Young Men on HIV/AIDS/STIs (HOYMAS) organisation, for example, has experienced budget reductions of more than 50%. As a result, employees and volunteers were terminated and many other programs were slashed, including HIV prevention, counselling, training for health care workers, and violence reporting programs. Some government support and private donations enabled organisations to maintain the clinics despite the difficulties. As a result, advocates have called for finding better ways to fund these organisations, including funding from local businesses, governments, philanthropists, and foreign governments.

Nigerian Returnee Warns Youth Against Illegal Migration

A 23-year-old Libyan returnee, Endurance Daniel, has recounted a harrowing migration journey in which she and fellow travellers were forced to drink urine to survive dehydration while crossing the desert. Speaking after returning to Nigeria with support from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), she said she travelled with 52 migrants in a single vehicle, and seven died due to extreme conditions and lack of water. Daniel, who said she was deceived into travelling at age 17 with promises of work opportunities, described how migrants were later subjected to exploitation, threats and restricted movement under traffickers who controlled their lives. She added that many were offered only domestic work or prostitution, while attempts to return home were blocked unless they repaid travel costs. Daniel urged young people to verify migration opportunities before travelling, warning that her experience was far more brutal than the promises that led her to Libya.

UNICEF Pushes for Unified National Exams Across War-Torn Sudan

UNICEF has called for all children in Sudan to be allowed to sit for the same nationally recognised examinations. It warned that years of conflict have severely disrupted education and left hundreds of thousands of learners unable to complete their exams. The agency said that a unified national exam system is essential to ensure fairness, protect the value of qualifications and prevent long-term inequalities between students in conflict-affected areas, displacement settings and more stable regions. It said access to examinations is critical not only for completing secondary education but also for enabling young people to pursue higher education and employment opportunities that will support Sudan's future recovery. UNICEF urged the government and parties to the conflict to agree on safe and practical arrangements to administer exams consistently across the country and in refugee-hosting nations, emphasising that education must remain neutral and protected from division despite ongoing conflict.

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Seven Pupils Die in Zimbabwe Commuter Bus Fire

Seven children have died and several others were injured after a commuter omnibus transporting pupils from Matongo Primary School caught fire in Gweru. Police said the vehicle, which was carrying about 24 learners, burst into flames at Chirandu Business Centre in Senga suburb. 17 children were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident. They said the number and condition of the injured were still being verified as investigations continue. The police added that early investigations suggest the vehicle may have been carrying a jerry can of petrol at the time of the incident. Police are conducting comprehensive investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.