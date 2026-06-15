Africa: All of Africa Today - June 15, 2026

Monrovia —

Gunmen Kill 20 in Nigeria's Kebbi State

At least 20 people were killed by armed men during a brutal attack on Sunday in Kebbi State. Residents described the assault as one of the deadliest and most coordinated to hit the region in recent times. Local authorities dispatched a delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, to the affected area to assess the security situation firsthand and console grieving families. While the governor promised to confront the banditry plaguing Kebbi's rural communities, local traditional leaders suggested during the meeting that communities should consider pooling financial resources to purchase legally approved weapons for self-defense.

Somaliland President Makes Historic Visit to Israel

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During an official state visit, the President of the self-declared republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, visited several of Israel's most significant national memorials and historical sites, underscoring growing ties between the two nations. President Irro and his delegation toured Mount Herzl, the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and the Grove of Nations in Jerusalem, participating in ceremonies reflecting remembrance, national identity, and international friendship. The visit marks one of the highest-level diplomatic engagements between Somaliland and Israel to date.

Flooding in Ghana Raises Risk of Disease Outbreaks

The President of the Ghana Association of Public Health Technical Officers (GAPHTO), Owusu Ansah Asante, has warned of a heightened risk of disease outbreaks if urgent preventive measures are not taken in the wake of recent flooding. Asante said historical trends in Ghana show floods are frequently followed by outbreaks of communicable diseases due to contaminated water sources, poor sanitation, overcrowding, and increased mosquito breeding. He identified cholera, typhoid, acute diarrheal infections, dysentery, and malaria as the primary threats. To mitigate these risks, he advised residents in flood-prone areas to avoid drinking water from unsafe sources, ensure food is thoroughly cooked and protected from contamination, and wash their hands regularly with soap under running water.

Nigerian Army Mourns Death of Retired General in Captivity

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to ending the armed insurgencies plaguing parts of the country following the death of former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar, who died in captivity. The retired general was abducted alongside his wife in Katsina State while traveling to a wedding; he passed away two weeks after his capture. The Katsina State Government has confirmed his death, describing the incident as a tragic loss to both the state and the nation.