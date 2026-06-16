Africa: All of Africa Today - June 16, 2026

Monrovia — Niger Strips Exiled Opposition Leader of Nationality

Niger's military junta has signed a decree provisionally stripping Nigerien nationality from Mariama Djibrine, a prominent opposition figure living in exile. The measure is based on a 2024 decree that established a national database of individuals suspected of terrorism. Authorities have accused Djibrine of disseminating "information likely to disturb public order, inciting revolt, and colluding with a foreign power" - charges that come amid an escalating crackdown on dissent since the military seized power in July 2023. Djibrine serves as the president of the Alliance des Démocrates du Sahel (Sahel Democrats' Alliance), a coalition of Nigerien, Malian, and Burkinabè opposition groups launched in Belgium in May 2026 to advocate for a return to constitutional rule in the central Sahel.

Sudanese Survivors Seek Justice in Kenya

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Legal Action Worldwide (LAW) and the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) have filed a formal complaint with Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), accusing ten members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing international crimes in and around Khartoum between April 2023 and March 2025. This marks the first time in Kenya's history that a case involving war crimes and crimes against humanity committed outside its borders has been filed under the principle of universal jurisdiction. This legal framework allows national courts to prosecute grave international crimes regardless of where they occurred or the nationality of the perpetrators and victims.

Nigerian Police Rescue 12 Girls From Trafficking Ring

Police in Lagos have rescued 12 girls, aged between 12 and 16, from a suspected prostitution and trafficking ring. Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to dismantle the network behind the operation. The victims, who were reportedly trafficked from various parts of the state, were rescued during a targeted raid driven by intelligence reports. The state police chief urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that community support remains crucial in combating human trafficking and related organized crime.

Gambia and Senegal Seal Landmark Cooperation Agreements

The Gambia and Senegal have signed a series of landmark cooperation agreements spanning energy, border management, the digital economy, science, and technology. The accords were finalized as Gambian President Adama Barrow and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye concluded the 4th Senegalo-Gambian Presidential Council in Dakar. In his address, President Barrow praised the Council's efforts, describing it as a vital mandate to "consolidate our historic bond for present and future generations."

Ethiopia Targets 8 Billion Seedlings in 2026 Green Legacy Initiative

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has launched Ethiopia's 2026 Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), setting an ambitious target to plant 8 billion seedlings this year. The government said the current campaign reaffirms the country's commitment to environmental restoration and sustainable development through large-scale afforestation. During the launch, Prime Minister Abiy said that this year's quota will bring the nation closer to its ultimate long-term goal of planting 65 billion trees. Initially launched in 2019, the initiative is designed to restore degraded ecosystems, expand forest cover, and create green employment opportunities.