Africa: All of Africa Today - June 17, 2026

Monrovia — Both Warring Sides in Sudan Singled out in UN Report

A UN fact-finding mission has accused Sudan's warring parties of increasingly using arbitrary detention, torture, and enforced disappearance to control the country's population. As the conflict persists into its fourth year, the mission documented a systematic pattern of mass and arbitrary detentions by both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The commission said individuals are routinely detained under harsh conditions on allegations of collaboration, completely lacking legal basis, due process guarantees, or judicial oversight.

Nigeria Denies Cyberattack On National Education Database

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The Nigerian government has refuted reports alleging that the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) was hacked. Responding to claims published under the title "Suspected Cyberattack Hits FG's Education Data Platform," the Ministry of Education dismissed suggestions that the database was compromised. Officials clarified that a temporary warning message noticed by some users resulted from an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate configuration issue at the hosting level, rather than a security breach, and affirmed that the platform remains secure.

Somaliland President Receives Prestigious Friends of Zion Award

The president of the self-declared republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, has been awarded Israel's prestigious Friends of Zion Award. He joins a select group of international leaders recognized for strengthening ties with Israel and promoting bilateral cooperation. The award was presented during a special ceremony at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, attended by senior Israeli officials and the Somaliland delegation. President Irro described the honor as a symbol of the growing relationship between the two sides.

Liberian Lawmaker Accuses Speaker of Connection to Multimillion Drug Bust

Representative Frank Saah Foko has accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon, of being linked to a recent $19 million drug bust at Roberts International Airport. The accusation followed a tense Tuesday session where Justice Ministry and Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) officials appeared to address the discovery. Representative Foko and several other lawmakers walked out in protest after Speaker Koon moved the hearing into a private executive session, alleging the Speaker did so to cover up his personal connection to the case. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Oswald Tweh informed lawmakers that the government would withhold certain details of the bust, warning that exposing sensitive information shared through international cooperation could undermine future intelligence-sharing efforts.