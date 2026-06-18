Africa: All of Africa Today - June 18, 2026

Mozambique Police Accused of Using Spy Networks to Target Government Critics

The latest edition of the major investigative series Mozambique Exposed accuses the Mozambican police of executing a systematic campaign of high-tech surveillance, abductions, and targeted killings against journalists, opposition figures, and government critics. Political repression has intensified over the past 18 months following highly disputed elections that sparked nationwide unrest. Civil society groups have strongly condemned the violence, pointing heavily at the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC). While SERNIC is officially a criminal investigation unit operating with "administrative and tactical autonomy", human rights defenders say the agency functions as a political police force for the ruling government.

South Africa's Inflation Hits Nearly Two-Year High

South Africa's annual inflation rate climbed to a nearly two-year high of 4.5% in May, up from 4% in April, due to soaring energy prices linked to tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US. The rise follows the central bank's recent decision to raise its benchmark interest rate from 6.75% to 7%. Core inflation - which excludes volatile food and energy prices - also climbed to 3.8% from 3.6%. While analysts say that the May data maintains heavy pressure on the central bank, it may not trigger an immediate, successive rate hike.

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Senior RSF Figure Defects from Sudanese Paramilitary Militia

Fares El Nour, a top advisor to Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo, has reportedly defected and fled to Saudi Arabia. El Nour was a high-profile figure within the paramilitary group, serving on the Presidential Council of the parallel "Sudan Founding Alliance" (Tasees) government and acting as the de facto governor of Khartoum State. The defection coincides with the RSF's recent arrest South Darfur's Finance Minister, Ahmed Baraka, on allegations of corruption and economic sabotage.

Nigerian Army Overhauls Recruit Training to Combat Insurgency

The Nigerian Army has overhauled its recruit training curriculum to better equip newly enlisted soldiers against active insurgencies. Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, a senior military training commander, said the revision is designed to align basic training with Nigeria's rapidly evolving security landscape. The updated curriculum will focus on building modern tactical competencies required for contemporary, nationwide military operations.