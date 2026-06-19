Africa: All of Africa Today - June 19, 2026

Monrovia — African Union Condemns Attack on Nigerien Airport

The African Union (AU) has condemned Thursday's armed attack on the Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey. The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, commended the swift response of Niger's security forces in repelling the assailants and securing the facility. Youssouf reaffirmed the AU's solidarity with Niger in combating terrorism and violent extremism, reiterating the body's commitment to preserving continental peace and security.

Zimbabwe's Lower House Approves Bill to Extend Presidential Term Limit

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Zimbabwe's National Assembly has passed a contentious constitutional amendment bill to extend the presidential term limit, securing the required two-thirds majority with more than 200 lawmakers voting in favor. Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced the results following weeks of heated, highly polarized debate over the legislation. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it must also achieve a two-thirds majority before being sent to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for assent.

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions on TPLF Leaders

The U.S. State Department has announced visa restrictions on leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) following a spike in tensions that threatens the fragile peace in northern Ethiopia. According to U.S. officials, TPLF-aligned forces engaged in direct clashes with the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) earlier this year, jeopardizing the truce established in November 2022. The policy targets individuals "responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the resolution of the crisis in the Tigray region."

Nigeria Issues Guidelines for Transition to New Tax Regime

The Nigerian Ministry of Finance released guidelines on Thursday to govern the country's transition to a new tax framework that took effect earlier this year. The document clarifies how tax obligations, audits, disputes, incentives, and filings spanning both systems will be managed. The government said it will honor existing tax incentives and exemptions granted under repealed laws until their original expiration dates - a measure intended to provide stability for businesses and investors.