Cote d'Ivoire Star Denied Entry Into Canada Ahead Germany Clash

Cote d'Ivoire forward Elye Wahi has been denied entry into Canada ahead of the Elephants' crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash against Germany, as questions continue to swirl over an ongoing spot-fixing investigation in France.

According to reports from BBC Sport, the 23-year-old Nice striker was unable to obtain the necessary authorisation to enter Canadian territory and will therefore miss Saturday's encounter in Toronto.

The development comes amid allegations that Wahi deliberately sought to receive a yellow card during Nice's Ligue 1 match against Metz in May. The French Professional Football League (LFP) has confirmed it was alerted to an unusually high volume of bets placed on the player receiving a booking during the fixture.

Spot-fixing involves the deliberate manipulation of specific events within a match, such as yellow cards or corners, for betting purposes.

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French authorities have confirmed that a 23-year-old Ligue 1 footballer was arrested and questioned in Marseille last month in connection with the investigation, although prosecutors stopped short of naming Wahi publicly.

Despite the controversy, Wahi featured in Ivory Coast's opening 1-0 victory over Ecuador at the World Cup and remains an important member of the squad.

In a statement, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) stressed that it had not received official notification of any judicial or administrative proceedings involving the striker.

"The FIF has not been officially informed of any legal or administrative action concerning Elye Wahi," the federation said.

It added that the player had been unable to secure the required documentation to enter Canada and would remain in the United States until the team returns from Toronto.

The federation also reiterated its support for Wahi, describing him as an integral member of the national team during what it called a "particularly delicate period".

Ivory Coast, who opened their campaign with victory over Ecuador, face Germany in a key Group E fixture before taking on Curacao in their final group game in Philadelphia next week.