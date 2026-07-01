Africa: All of Africa Today - July 1, 2026

Senegal Trims Presidential Powers in Controversial Vote

Senegal's parliament has approved controversial constitutional reforms that expand lawmakers' powers while limiting those of the president, deepening a growing rift between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and parliamentary Speaker Ousmane Sonko. The reforms, which the government says will be put to a national referendum, would strengthen parliamentary oversight, create a new Constitutional Court and prevent a sitting president from leading a political party. The vote sparked protests outside parliament, where police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, while opposition lawmakers walked out in protest, accusing the ruling Pastef party of pursuing a politically motivated agenda.

13 Dead in Accra Floods as More Rain Threatens Ghana

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At least 13 people have died after torrential rains triggered severe flooding in Ghana's capital, Accra. Authorities have warned the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue. Emergency teams have rescued more than 470 people. The government has urged people to stay indoors or move to higher ground, as the meteorological agency warned further rain was expected with a big storm approaching from the east. The flooding, which also sparked a fire at a rubber factory and disrupted electricity supplies, has been worsened by poor drainage, blocked waterways and rapid urbanisation. President John Dramani Mahama said the unusually heavy rainfall reflected the growing impact of climate change and ordered the demolition of illegal structures built on waterways.

Rwanda Rejects UN DR Congo Rights Report

Rwanda has challenged the methodology of a UN commission of inquiry into the human rights situation in eastern DR Congo. It argued that its findings are not based on independently verifiable evidence and lack access to affected areas. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council, Rwanda's Permanent Representative Urujeni Bakuramutsa said that the commission's work relied on unverified testimonies and should include field visits to North and South Kivu to ensure credibility. She also raised concerns about security dynamics in the region, citing the presence of the FDLR armed group and broader regional military involvement. She called for investigations grounded in on-the-ground verification and full regional context.

Museveni Axes Four Senior Uganda Transport Officials Over Poor Roads

At least four senior technocrats at Uganda's Ministry of Works and Transport have been removed from office as President Yoweri Museveni intensifies accountability measures over persistent complaints about poor road infrastructure and delayed projects. The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of the ministry following recent public criticism by the President over the state of roads across the country, where he faulted what he described as administrative inefficiencies and delayed project delivery despite increased budget allocations in the sector. The move is part of a wider restructuring of the ministry, which has long been dogged by concerns over cost overruns, stalled roadworks and weak maintenance. It also comes after scrutiny of major projects such as the Busega–Mpigi Expressway, where funding gaps and land valuation disputes have contributed to delays.

Zimbabwe Parliament Clears Way for Mnangagwa to Sign Constitutional Changes

Zimbabwe's Parliament has passed Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 for a second time after adopting changes proposed by the Senate, clearing the way for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to sign it into law. The Bill was referred back to the National Assembly after the Senate proposed changes to several clauses. The revised Bill introduces changes to electoral and succession processes. This includes assigning the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission responsibility for overseeing presidential elections in Parliament and removing the automatic succession of a Vice-President in the event of a presidential vacancy. It was approved by 226 MPs, with 41 voting against it. Despite criticism from opposition parties and civic groups, who have called for a referendum on the amendments. The government maintains that Parliament acted within its constitutional powers and says the legislation will now be forwarded to the President for assent.

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Kenya, U.S. Seal Health Deal to Improve Disease Surveillance Systems

Kenya and the United States have agreed to deepen cooperation in public health following approval of a new bilateral health framework aimed at strengthening disease prevention and health system resilience. The agreement focuses on combating HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and emerging infectious diseases, while improving surveillance systems, laboratories and digital health services. It also provides for the gradual integration of more than 13,000 US-supported health workers into Kenya's public health system. Under the deal, the United States will invest $1.6 billion over five years directly into Kenyan government health institutions, bypassing NGOs, in what is seen as a shift toward stronger state-led delivery. The framework, signed in Washington, D.C., and witnessed by President William Ruto, is intended to support universal health coverage, improve medical supply chains, and strengthen emergency preparedness as Kenya moves toward greater health sector self-reliance.