Ghana: SAPS Investigates Murder of Ghanaian in South Africa

2 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the murder of a 35-year-old Ghanaian man, Mr. Kwabena Boagen, in Nyanga on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Police say the killing occurred at about 15:45 at the Nyanga Terminus, outside NTG Hair Salon and Shoe Repairs. Preliminary findings indicate it was linked to what they describe as extortion, adding that gunmen are yet to be arrested.

Emergency Medical Services declared Boagen dead at the scene. He lived in Khayelitsha but worked in Nyanga.

Nyanga detectives have opened a murder docket and are investigating.

SAPS said detectives have spoken to a relative of the deceased and conveyed condolences on behalf of the service. A post-mortem was conducted today by Department of Health officials.

SAPS also responded to a statement from Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs about an alleged murder in Khayelitsha. Police said they have "no record" of that incident and have asked Ghanaian authorities to share details to aid investigations.

"Nyanga detectives are hard at work investigating the murder with a view to apprehending the perpetrators," SAPS said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.