Ghana: SAPS Investigates Murder of Ghanaian in South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the murder of a 35-year-old Ghanaian man, Mr. Kwabena Boagen, in Nyanga on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Police say the killing occurred at about 15:45 at the Nyanga Terminus, outside NTG Hair Salon and Shoe Repairs. Preliminary findings indicate it was linked to what they describe as extortion, adding that gunmen are yet to be arrested.

Emergency Medical Services declared Boagen dead at the scene. He lived in Khayelitsha but worked in Nyanga.

Nyanga detectives have opened a murder docket and are investigating.

SAPS said detectives have spoken to a relative of the deceased and conveyed condolences on behalf of the service. A post-mortem was conducted today by Department of Health officials.

SAPS also responded to a statement from Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs about an alleged murder in Khayelitsha. Police said they have "no record" of that incident and have asked Ghanaian authorities to share details to aid investigations.

"Nyanga detectives are hard at work investigating the murder with a view to apprehending the perpetrators," SAPS said.