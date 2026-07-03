Africa: All of Africa Today - July 3, 2026

First Patient Enrolled in DR Congo Ebola Drug Trial

A clinical trial of two potential treatments for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has begun in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo). The first patient has been enrolled in the DR Congo, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The trial comes as the current outbreak, which began in May, has been declared a public health emergency. More than 1,400 confirmed cases and 438 deaths in the DR Congo, with additional cases reported in Uganda and France. There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain, and the WHO hopes the trial will help identify safe and effective therapies to reduce deaths.

South Africa, Ghana Govts Clash Over Ghanaian's Murder

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A diplomatic row has erupted between South Africa and Ghana over claims that a Ghanaian man was killed during anti-migrant protests. South African authorities have denied the allegations. 40-year-old Ghanaian national, Bashiru Isak, was allegedly shot dead in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township. South African police said they have no record of such a killing. However, they are investigating the separate fatal shooting of 35-year-old Kwabena Boagen, in Nyanga, which they believe was linked to extortion rather than anti-migrant violence. Ghana has demanded a full investigation and urged South Africa to protect foreign nationals. South African officials accused Ghana of spreading false information amid heightened tensions over anti-migrant protests and immigration enforcement.

Rwanda Accuses U.S. of Bias Over DR Congo Peace Process

Rwanda has accused the United States of bias in its mediation of the peace process with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This comes after Washington imposed sanctions on a Rwandan gold refinery and related companies over alleged mineral trafficking from M23-controlled areas in eastern DR Congo. Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe rejected the allegations. He said the DR Congo failed to honour its commitments under the June 2025 US-brokered peace agreement, including dismantling the FDLR armed group. He warned that focusing sanctions solely on Rwanda. Kigali described Congolese violations of the deal as undermining efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Formally Notify UN of ICC Withdrawal

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have formally notified the United Nations of their decisions to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The withdrawals are set to take effect in one year. The three military-led governments argue that the court has become politicised and selectively applied. Critics said that the move follows growing international scrutiny over alleged atrocities committed by their security forces and broader human rights abuses. Human Rights Watch has urged the African Union and ICC member states to press the three countries to reverse their decisions. It warned that leaving the court would further limit access to justice for victims of serious crimes.

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Three Jailed for Life Over Murder of British-South African Couple

Three people have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2018 kidnapping, robbery and murder of British-South African botanists Rachel and Rodney Saunders in KwaZulu-Natal. The Durban High Court handed Saffydeen Aslam del Vecchio, Fatima Patel and Ahmad Mussa two life sentences each. The trio was also found guilty of stealing the couple's belongings, including bank cards which were used to purchase various items near Durban. In addition to the life terms, the accused were each sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and four years for theft. The Saunders were abducted while collecting indigenous plants in Ngoye Forest. Their bodies were later recovered from a river.