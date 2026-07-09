Africa: All of Africa Today - July 9, 2026

UK Police Search for Zimbabwe-Bound Triple Murder Suspect

British police have launched an international manhunt for 45-year-old Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, also known as Mark. He allegedly killed his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their two daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, at their home near Bedford before fleeing the UK. Authorities say Tshuma left through Heathrow Airport on a British passport. He is believed to be in Zimbabwe. Bedfordshire Police have appealed for him to surrender. Zimbabwean police said they have not yet received a formal Interpol notice but are monitoring the case. The deaths have prompted an outpouring of tributes from the girls' schools and the local community.

Nigeria Orders Probe Into Fake Government Agency

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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has ordered a corruption investigation into allegations that a fictitious government agency was set up within his own office, complete with public funding worth $950,000. The Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) was fraudulently created using forged presidential documents. Police are searching for Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, who allegedly posed as the council's director general. He is facing charges including forgery and impersonation. He maintains the agency was legally established. The investigation will examine how the body appeared to gain official legitimacy, including securing office space and opening bank accounts, and whether any public officials or institutions facilitated the alleged scheme.

DR Congo Tensions Rise Over Constitutional Referendum

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's opposition coalition, C64, has postponed nationwide protests until July 22. The decision follows a mediation initiative by Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye in his capacity as the current chair of the African Union. The coalition accuses President Félix Tshisekedi of using a proposed constitutional referendum to remove presidential term limits and pave the way for a third term, allegations the government denies. In June, parliament had adopted legislation establishing the legal framework for a referendum that could lead to constitutional reform. Shortly afterwards, the Senate approved another measure which the opposition says would effectively remove the current presidential term limits. The delay comes amid growing political tensions, with opposition leaders, civil society and religious figures warning that constitutional reform could deepen instability as the country continues to grapple with conflict in the east and a worsening security crisis.

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UN Warns Sudan Genocide Tactics Spreading as Death Toll Hits 59,000

Independent UN human rights investigators said that atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in El Fasher last October, including mass killings, abductions and widespread sexual violence, bear the hallmarks of genocide. In a new report, the investigators warned that similar tactics are now being used around El Obeid, where the RSF has encircled the city, attacked critical infrastructure and restricted humanitarian access. The UN has urged urgent international action to prevent further atrocities. It warned that Sudan's two-year conflict has already killed at least 59,000 people, displaced more than 14 million and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

WHO Warns Global Cancer Cases Could Hit 35 Million by 2050

The World Health Organization has warned that annual global cancer cases could rise to nearly 35 million by 2050 without urgent investment in prevention, early diagnosis and treatment. A new WHO report found that cancer already causes about 20.6 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths each year, with stark disparities in survival between high- and low-income countries due to unequal access to care. The agency said nearly 40% of cancers are preventable through measures such as tobacco control, vaccination and healthier lifestyles. It called on governments to strengthen universal health coverage and place people living with cancer at the centre of health systems.