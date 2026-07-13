Liberia: Joint Security Charges GLS Employee Philip Yeoh Jr

MONROVIA — The Joint National Security Investigation Team, under the Ministry of Justice, has filed additional charges in connection with the ongoing US$19.2 million drug bust case before the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice.

On July 10, 2026, Joint Security formally charged and forwarded Philip Yeoh Jr., an employee of Global Logistics Services/Menzies, to court in connection with the ongoing investigation into an attempted shipment of suspected illicit drugs through Roberts International Airport.

According to a release from the Liberian National Police, the charges follow an investigation into six boxes presented for shipment from Liberia to the United Kingdom and declared as general cargo.

The release stated that, during security screening and a subsequent physical inspection, officers discovered a white powdery substance suspected to be illicit drugs.

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The investigation indicates that Yeoh was brought in for questioning, informed of his constitutional rights, and investigated in the presence of legal counsel.

The investigation alleges that, after being informed of the discovery, Yeoh communicated with a co-defendant and attempted to negotiate the release of the consignment.

According to the release, Yeoh has been charged with criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, and concealing property derived from a drug offense, pursuant to Chapter 10, Sections 10.2, 10.3, and 10.4 of the Revised Penal Law of Liberia and Chapter 14, Section 14.95 of the Amended Controlled Drug and Substance Act of 2023.

Yeoh has been forwarded for prosecution before the Monrovia City Court.

In a related development, Joint Security identified George Wha Harris as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. Harris has been questioned by the Joint National Security Investigation Team.

According to the release, Harris was arrested and formally charged for unruly conduct during the investigation. He has since been released into custody of his legal representative as the investigation continues.

The Joint National Security Investigation Team emphasized that charges against Yeoh and allegations involving any other person remain subject to judicial and investigative processes. The team noted that all persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

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The release stated that the investigation remains active, and additional persons may be invited, questioned, or charged if the evidence establishes a lawful basis for such action.

The public has been urged to avoid speculation and refrain from circulating unverified information.

The Joint National Security Investigation Team said it remains committed to an impartial and evidence-based investigation and to ensuring that all persons connected to the matter are treated in accordance with the law and due process.