Liberia: ANC's Cummings Demands International Probe Into U.S.$19 Million Cocaine Bust

Monrovia — As investigations into the US$19 million cocaine seizure continue, political pressure is mounting on the Boakai administration to ensure a transparent and impartial probe that identifies and prosecutes all those responsible.

The latest call came Monday from Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Alexander Benedict Cummings, who accused the government of mishandling the investigation and urged international partners to step in.

Speaking at the ANC headquarters in Monrovia, Cummings described the government's handling of the case as "secretive, slow, and seemingly compromised," arguing that more than a month after authorities intercepted a large quantity of cocaine at Roberts International Airport, the public still has no clear answers about how the drugs entered Liberia, who facilitated the operation, and where the shipment originated.

Cummings questioned why the investigation has so far focused on lower-level suspects while failing to identify what he called the "big hands" behind the trafficking network. He also raised concerns over reports that key suspect Michael Brown, alias "US Marshall," had allegedly disappeared after previously serving time for drug-related offenses.

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Calling drug trafficking a major national security threat, the ANC leader warned that the case could damage Liberia's international reputation, undermine investor confidence, and further fuel the country's growing drug abuse crisis.

Cummings announced that he would lobby international partners to investigate and audit the handling of the June 8, 2026, drug seizure, arguing that the government lacks the political will and capacity to conduct a fully independent inquiry.

He further called on the Mano River Union and ECOWAS to activate regional early-warning mechanisms to help ensure that all individuals connected to the trafficking operation are brought to justice.

The ANC leader also commended the Liberian Senate, civil society organizations, media institutions, and anti-drug advocates for demanding an independent investigation free from political interference.

The Unity Party-led government has repeatedly pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the multi-million-dollar cocaine seizure, which remains one of the largest drug busts in Liberia's history. However, the case continues to generate intense public scrutiny amid lingering questions over the origin of the drugs, the identities of those behind the shipment, and the apparent disappearance of several persons of interest.