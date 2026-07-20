Africa: All of Africa Today - July 20, 2026

Somali Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden

Pirates have hijacked a Tanzanian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, marking the latest in a series of attacks that signal a resurgence of Somali piracy. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that the vessel was boarded by unauthorised personnel, while Puntland security officials identified the tanker as the MT Asana, alleging it was seized by seven Somali gunmen while en route to Bosaso. The incident is the second tanker hijacking in the region since May, raising concerns over maritime security in the lightly patrolled Gulf of Aden.

Over 900,000 Need Aid in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado

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Aid agencies have warned that the humanitarian crisis in Mozambique's conflict-hit Cabo Delgado province is worsening. At least 919,000 people need assistance, and only half are currently receiving aid. Johanniter International Assistance said healthcare, food, education and protection remain the most urgent needs. The UN reported that more than 26,000 people have been displaced by violence since the start of the year, most of them women and children. Humanitarian efforts have also been hampered by a major funding shortfall, with just 34% of the UN's US$348 million appeal for Mozambique's 2026 response plan secured so far.

ZANU-PF Thanks Supporters for Backing Constitutional Amendment Bill

The ruling party ZANU-PF held "CAB3 Thank You Rallies" across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces to thank supporters for backing Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which has now been signed into law. The Mashonaland West provincial rally was held at Chakari Grounds, where thousands of party loyalists gathered at an event that also brought together senior party leadership to acknowledge the contributions made toward the passage of the bill into an Act. Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Chairman Mary Mliswa expressed gratitude to supporters who campaigned for the amendment. Mliswa said it reflected the province's unity. She said the amendment followed the party's request for legislation extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term by two years to 2030. Party leaders urged members to remain united and continue supporting government programmes.

Algeria, Germany Deepen Energy Partnership

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's first official visit to Germany since he took office in 2019 highlighted the strengthening relationship between the two countries. Both sides promised to improve long-term energy cooperation. Germany views Algeria, Africa's largest natural gas producer, as a key partner in boosting Europe's energy security through higher gas supplies and the creation of a proposed hydrogen corridor linking North Africa to Germany. Algeria's strategic importance has grown due to global energy and geopolitical uncertainties, analysts say, and its role in migration management, regional security and diplomacy has added to its stature. But experts say the country still faces domestic challenges, including high youth unemployment and concerns over political freedoms and human rights.

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UN Warns West African Terror Groups Using Drones and Crypto

The United Nations has warned that terrorist groups operating in northern Nigeria and across West Africa and the Sahel are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using drones, advanced communications technology and cryptocurrencies to strengthen their operations. The warning came during a briefing to the United Nations Security Council by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Simão, who presented the Secretary-General's latest report on developments in the region covering the period from November 29, 2025 to June 30, 2026. Simão said the groups are increasingly linked to organised crime and continue to fuel violence, displacement and humanitarian crises across the region. At least 6.8 million people have been displaced. Council members agreed that military action alone would not defeat extremism, calling for greater regional cooperation and increased investment in governance, education, jobs and humanitarian assistance to address the root causes of insecurity.