Africa: All of Africa Today - July 21, 2026

U.S. Slams New Sanctions on Sudan Over Chemical Weapons Claims

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Sudan's military-led government, accusing it of using chemical weapons in its war against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The measures, which took effect, include restrictions on US financing and exports, and a ban on Sudanese state-owned airlines using US airspace. Sudan has rejected the allegations as "baseless". The war between the army and the RSF began in April 2023 after a power struggle between Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. The US has imposed sanctions on both men. It has also accused RSF commanders of committing genocide in Darfur. The war has fuelled what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with nearly 20 million people facing acute food insecurity.

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ZANU-PF Harare Pushes to Extend Mnangagwa's Leadership to 2037

ZANU-PF's Harare Province has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain the party's leader until 2037. This comes just days after he signed the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Act into law. The amendment postpones Zimbabwe's next harmonised elections from 2028 to 2030, extending the terms of the President, Members of Parliament and councillors by two years. Speaking at a rally in Epworth, Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa said the province would table a resolution at the party's next conference seeking to retain Mnangagwa beyond 2030. Opposition parties have challenged the constitutional amendment in court, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

DR Congo Neighbours Tighten Ebola Border Measures

Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia, have strengthened border screening, disease surveillance and emergency response measures as the DR Congo's Ebola outbreak continues to expand. The DR Congo has recorded 2,344 cases and at least 930 deaths since declaring the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in May. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the true number of infections could be up to four times higher. To prevent cross-border transmission, health authorities have ramped up screening at border crossings, activated rapid response teams and increased laboratory capacity. Uganda remains on high alert after confirming cases linked to the outbreak. Regional bodies such as the East African Community, Africa CDC and WHO are coordinating preparedness efforts. Experts warned that conflict, insecurity and funding shortages continue to hamper containment efforts in eastern DR Congo.

West African Leaders Approve $25B Nigeria-Morocco Mega Gas Pipeline

West African leaders have formally approved the long-awaited Nigeria-Morocco Atlantic Gas Pipeline, a 6,000km project expected to transport Nigerian natural gas through 14 African countries to Morocco before connecting to Europe's gas network via Spain. The $25 billion pipeline, with construction set to begin in 2028, is expected to supply up to 30 billion cubic metres of gas annually to around 400 million people. Leaders and energy experts say the project will strengthen regional energy security, boost industrialisation, create jobs, and reduce Africa's reliance on exporting raw gas for processing abroad. However, financing, security, political stability and changing European energy demand remain significant challenges before construction can begin.

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Ansaru Terror Group Chiefs Get Life Sentences in Nigeria

Two senior leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group have been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to 32 terrorism-related charges before Nigeria's Federal High Court in Abuja. The pair, identified as the group's leader and deputy, admitted to offences including terrorism, terrorism financing, kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining and manufacturing improvised explosive devices. The court convicted them on all counts, with life sentences imposed on the most serious charges, following their arrest in a 2025 intelligence-led operation hailed as a major breakthrough against the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

Museveni Sacks Six Officials in Corruption Crackdown

President Yoweri Museveni has dismissed six senior officials from Uganda's Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) as part of an expanding anti-corruption campaign targeting alleged procurement and governance irregularities. The officials include three engineers from the ministry linked to major road projects and three senior UCAA officials, including the heads of contracts, airports and legal affairs. The dismissals follow earlier suspensions over alleged financial irregularities on a major expressway project, with authorities continuing investigations into the management and cost of key public infrastructure projects.