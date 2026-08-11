Africa: All of Africa Today - August 11, 2026

Zambia Election Set for Closely Fought Opposition Battle

Zambia's 13 August election has become a closely contested battle between the ruling United Party for National Development and the Tonse-Pamodzi opposition alliance, led by newcomer Brian Mundubile and backed by former Patriotic Front structures. The election is expected to test the opposition's strength and serve as a referendum on President Hakainde Hichilema's record. The government has made progress on debt restructuring, economic growth and inflation. But the high cost of living remains a big concern for voters. The poll is also taking place amid concerns over alleged state interference, restrictions on opposition activity and controversial legislative changes, making it a key test for Zambia's democracy.

WHO Warns DR Congo Ebola Response Falling Behind

More than 1,900 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak. 60-70% of deaths occur in communities before patients reach treatment centres. The WHO said that the concentration of healthcare services in Bunia, Ituri province, is forcing patients to travel long distances and seek care too late. Poor transport systems may also increase transmission. The agency plans to expand treatment facilities closer to communities, add 400 Ebola beds and strengthen public awareness and early referrals. WHO is also looking to the town of Aru, where no new cases have been reported for two weeks after authorities expanded surveillance and response beyond individual patients to surrounding communities.

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Nigeria Lassa Fever Cases Reach 1,000 in 2026

Nigeria has reported 1,000 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 237 deaths in 2026, with cases reported in 23 states and 116 local government areas. Five states, Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue, account for 86% of confirmed cases. At least 53 healthcare workers have also been infected, prompting the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to introduce a 30-day protection plan for frontline staff. The agency has said that late presentation, high treatment costs, poor sanitation and limited awareness are contributing to the outbreak and high fatality rate. Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rodents.

Malawi Land Audit Flags Irregular Plot Allocations

Malawi's Ministry of Lands is set to release findings from a pilot land ownership audit in Lilongwe that reportedly uncovered irregularities in the allocation of plots in the affluent Area 3 and Area 10. The audit was launched in February 2026 to improve transparency and accountability in land administration. It is said to have identified politically exposed individuals, including current and former ministers, judges and MPs, among those allegedly linked to irregular land acquisitions. The findings could trigger political controversy, with questions remaining over whether those implicated will be publicly named or face legal or disciplinary action.

UN Somalia Auction Raises Security Concerns

The UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) has opened a tender to auction vehicles, generators, IT equipment, medical supplies, construction machinery and other assets. This comes as Washington moves to end funding for the mission's logistical support by the end of 2026. UNSOS provides critical transport, fuel, food and other supplies to about 12,000 African troops and police serving under AUSSOM in the fight against al-Shabab. The auction has raised concerns among civil society groups over transparency and oversight. Regional leaders have warned that any premature reduction in international support could create a security vacuum as al-Shabab continues to operate in parts of Somalia.

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Climate Change Shifts Africa's Malaria Risk

Climate change is reshaping malaria risk across Africa, with rising temperatures making parts of southern Africa and high-elevation areas of East Africa increasingly suitable for transmission, according to a new Nature study. Some parts of West and Central Africa may have become too hot for optimal malaria transmission. The region still bears about 95% of the global malaria burden. But experts warn that climate change is only part of the equation, with funding gaps, drug and insecticide resistance, and weak health systems still major threats. They are urging countries in emerging risk areas to step up malaria prevention and surveillance while maintaining elimination efforts in high-burden areas.