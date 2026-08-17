Call for Applications - CJID 2026 Excellence in Journalism Awards

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is pleased to announce the call for applications for the 2026 edition of its Excellence in Journalism Awards.

The award, as part of CJID's commitment to advancing independent media that drives accountability and sustainable development, recognises outstanding journalism, newsroom leadership, fact-checking, media innovation and community-centred reporting across West Africa

The third edition of the award is open to entries from journalists, fact-checkers, and media organisations from Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Senegal, and Ivory Coast that have promoted accountability, public interest, innovation, and impactful storytelling in West Africa.

Winners will be presented with the award plaque and prizes at a ceremony to be held in November 2026 as part of CJID's Media and Development Conference. More details on this will be communicated.

Award Categories

Best Fact-check in West Africa

This category recognises an outstanding fact-check report that has debunked misinformation or disinformation, contributing to the fight against falsehoods in the region. Entries should showcase rigorous investigation, evidence-based conclusions, and significant public impact.

Eligibility: Journalists, fact-checkers, media organisations.

Submission Requirements:

A link or file of the fact-check report

A brief synopsis of the report (200 words maximum)

A brief description (200 words maximum) of the impact or significance of the fact-check

Best Health Reporting in West Africa

This award honours exceptional reporting on health issues that have raised public awareness, influenced policy, or driven change in sustainable healthcare delivery in the region.

Eligibility: Journalists, media organisations.

Submission Requirements:

A link or file of the health-related report or series

A brief synopsis of the report (200 words)

A brief description (200 words) of the report's impact or significance

Best Climate Change and Environmental Reporting in West Africa

This award recognises exemplary journalism that has brought attention to climate change impacts and environmental issues -- including impacts, solutions, conservation, pollution, and natural resource management -- emphasising the role of media in driving environmental sustainability. y.

Eligibility: Journalists, media organisations.

Submission Requirements:

A link or file to the climate change or environmental report

A brief synopsis of the report (200 words)

A brief description (200 words) of the report's impact or significance

Best Solutions Journalism Reporting in West Africa

This category celebrates journalism that focuses on innovative, evidence-based solutions to social, economic, or political challenges in West Africa.

Eligibility: Journalists, media organisations.

Submission Requirements:

A link or file of the solutions journalism article or series

A brief synopsis of the report (200 words)

A brief description (200 words) of the report's impact or significance

Best Community Reporting in West Africa

This award recognises impactful reporting on local governance, community issues, and citizen engagement that has led to positive change at the grassroots level.

Eligibility: Journalists, media organisations.

Submission Requirements:

A link or file of the community reporting article or series

A brief synopsis of the report (200 words)

A brief description (200 words) of the report's impact or significance

Best Reporting on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV)

This category honours investigative or solutions-based reporting that has spotlighted issues of sexual and gender-based violence, advocating for survivors and influencing policy responses.

Eligibility: Journalists, media organisations.

Submission Requirements:

A link or file of the SGBV reporting

A brief synopsis of the report (200 words)

A brief description (200 words) of the report's impact or significance

Best Reporting on Social Accountability

This award celebrates journalism that has held governments or institutions accountable for public resource management, human rights, and governance.

Eligibility: Journalists, media organisations.

Submission Requirements:

A link or file of the social accountability report

A brief synopsis of the report (200 words)

A brief description (200 words) of its impact or significance

Best Reporting on Human Rights

This category recognises journalism that has exposed human rights violations, amplified the voices of affected communities, or driven accountability and policy change on human rights issues in West Africa.

Eligibility: Journalists, media organisations.

Submission Requirements:

A link or file of the human rights report or series

A brief synopsis of the report (200 words)

A brief description (200 words) of the report's impact or significance

Editor of the Year Award

This year, the CJID Excellence in Journalism Awards will honour the outstanding contributions of editors through the Editor of the Year Award.

While journalists are often recognised for the stories they produce, editors play an equally vital role in ensuring those stories are accurate, balanced, ethical, and impactful. From shaping editorial direction and maintaining newsroom standards to mentoring reporters and strengthening investigative and public-interest journalism, editors are the backbone of every successful newsroom.

The Editor of the Year Award celebrates editors whose leadership, editorial judgement, and commitment to excellence have significantly improved the quality of journalism in their newsrooms.

To qualify for the award, editors must:

Be employed in a full-time editorial capacity. Freelance editors are not eligible for this award

Have at least five (5) years of experience in a full-time role as an editor.

Be nominated by their media organisation (Each newsroom may submit only one nomination, and organisations are expected to determine their nominee through an internal selection process). Multiple nominations from the same media outlets will result in automatic disqualification.

Submit three journalistic reports or projects they supervised or significantly contributed to in an editorial capacity, accompanied by a brief explanation of their role in shaping each story. (Provide the three links and a 200-word explanation of your efforts in getting each to publication).

Provide a summary (Maximum 300 words) of their key editorial accomplishments during the award year, including initiatives, newsroom leadership, mentoring, innovation, or editorial decisions that strengthened journalism (Sept. 1, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026)

Demonstrate the impact of their editorial work through evidence of contributions to public interest, accountability, policy, audience engagement, or meaningful change

General Eligibility Criteria (For reporters, not editors)

Open to journalists, fact-checkers, and media organisations based in Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast

Entries must be original work published or broadcast between Sept. 1, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026

Entries already submitted in the previous editions are not eligible, even if they fall within the call period

Maximum of two entries: Each applicant may submit only one entry per category and a maximum of two overall. Multiple entries in a category, or entries by the same journalist across more than two categories, will be disqualified. An entry by a group or a shared byline counts as one entry for the listed journalists. (I.e., if you share byline with someone and you both decide to apply for the award, you will be left with only one more entry. The shared byline counts as an entry)

A statement on the use of AI in the reporting process is required. The statement (100-word maximum) should include where the journalist used AI, how it was used, and what AI was used for in the editorial process. Failure to declare this might lead to disqualification if later established.

Submissions in any of the region's languages are welcome; however, translations into English must be provided for non-English entries

Employees and relatives of CJID/DUBAWA are not eligible to apply

Stories funded/supported by CJID/DUBAWA are not eligible

The deadline for submission is Sept. 12, 2026

How To Apply

To submit your application for the reporters' awards, please complete the online application form available here.

For editors, please complete the online application form available here.

Be sure to attach the required materials for each category, including the article/report links or files, and complete the essays.

Submission Deadline: Sept. 12, 2026.

Judging Process

All submissions will first be reviewed by a panel of experts and later by an independent panel of distinguished judges from journalism, media development, and civil society. Winners will be selected based on the quality of work, originality, investigative rigour, and demonstrated impact.

Award Ceremony

Winners will be honoured at an in-person award ceremony during the CJID Development Conference in November 2026.

For more inquiries about the awards, please contact ke**@*****id.org or na****@*****id.org.