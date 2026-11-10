CJID Announces Finalists for the 2026 Alfred Opubor Next-Gen Awards for Campus Journalism

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has announced the finalists for the 2026 Alfred Opubor Next-Gen Awards for Campus Journalism, recognising outstanding student journalists whose work demonstrates a commitment to public-interest reporting, accountability and amplifying underrepresented voices.

Organised through CJID's Next Gen Campus Reporter Project, the annual awards celebrate emerging journalists who use evidence-based storytelling to investigate issues, spotlight challenges affecting their communities and institutions, and contribute to public discourse.

Named in honour of Nigeria's first Professor of Mass Communication, Alfred Opubor, the awards recognise his pioneering contributions to communication scholarship and journalism education.

Since its inception in 2018, the Alfred Opubor Awards has served as a platform to identify, mentor, and celebrate outstanding student journalists across Nigerian universities.

Over the years, the prize has recognised 40 winners across multiple categories, including Investigative Reporting, Gender, Environment, Health, and Accountability Journalism. These categories have amplified the voices of young journalists working to deepen democratic accountability and promote human rights through storytelling.

The 2025 edition only rewarded the best three stories overall without the usual categorisation.

2026 Finalists

The 2026 edition recognises excellence across six categories: Investigative Journalism, Community Reporting, Data Journalism, Campus Affairs, Health Reporting, and Reporting on Inclusion.

Following the evaluation process, 12 campus journalists -a winner and runner-up across the six categories- and one overall winner have emerged as finalists.

The finalists were selected from entries submitted by undergraduate student journalists across Nigerian tertiary institutions. Their stories address a range of public-interest issues, reflecting the role of campus journalism in documenting institutional challenges, examining community concerns and holding decision-makers accountable.

The Project Officer of the Next Gen Campus Reporter Programme, Osaruonamen Ibizugbe, said all finalists have been contacted via their emails.

"We couldn't send an email to every single applicant due to the sheer number of applications. But we have contacted all the finalists, and they will be unveiled at the award ceremony on 27 November," she said.

Speaking on the significance of the awards, Deputy Director of CJID's Journalism Programme, Busola Ajibola, said: "The 2026 edition continues the awards' commitment to recognising student journalists who demonstrate originality, accuracy, ethical reporting and a clear understanding of the communities they serve."

Winning Prizes

The winners of the 2026 awards will be announced at CJID's annual Media and Development Conference (MDC), during the CJID Excellence in Journalism Dinner and Award Night.

The overall winner will receive a plaque, cash prize, and an international internship opportunity. Winners and runners-up in the other categories will receive plaques, cash prizes and certificates of recognition.

CJID congratulates all the finalists and acknowledges the student journalists whose work continues to demonstrate the value of rigorous, ethical and impactful reporting.

About CJID

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development is a media development organisation committed to promoting independent journalism, strengthening accountability and advancing media innovation through research, training, technology and public-interest reporting.

The Next Gen Campus Reporter Project is a CJID initiative that supports student journalists through capacity building, mentorship and publishing opportunities, helping bridge the gap between campus journalism and professional newsroom practice.

Through the Next Gen Campus Reporter Project, CJID provides student journalists with opportunities for training, mentorship, newsroom exposure and publication, helping them develop the skills required for professional journalism practice.