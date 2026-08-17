Africa: All of Africa Today - August 17, 2026

Morocco Detains Over 100 Migrants Near Ceuta Border

Moroccan authorities have detained more than 100 migrants near the border with Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta amid fears of another mass crossing. At least 111 people, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, were reportedly detained around Fnideq. Police used tear gas to disperse groups gathered near the border. It comes a fortnight after roughly 78,000 migrants arrived in the exclave by sea in a matter of hours - 100 of whom died, according to the city's mayor, who also said the vast majority of arrivals had returned to Morocco. Morocco and Spain have deployed thousands of security personnel, drones, boats and barriers. Concerns over renewed arrivals have also triggered tensions among European countries.

Cameroon Win First-Ever Wafcon Title

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Cameroon secured their first-ever Women's Africa Cup of Nations title with a 3-0 win over tournament debutants Malawi in Rabat. Marie Ngah Manga scored twice, while Naomi Eto added the other goal as Cameroon dominated the first half and kept Malawi's dangerous Chawinga sisters largely quiet. The victory marks a major turnaround for Cameroon, who missed the previous Wafcon and initially failed to qualify for the 2026 tournament before advancing through their world ranking. The Indomitable Lionesses also collected $2 million in prize money and, alongside Malawi, will feature at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Death Toll Rises to 80 as Zimbabwe Declares National Tragedy

The death toll from the Lake Kariba boat disaster has risen to 80 after eight more bodies were recovered, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police. The Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) vessel, Mbuya Nehanda, capsized on August 11 while travelling to remote communities. It was reportedly carrying far more passengers than its stated capacity of 90. At least 67 people survived the accident. Search and recovery operations continue for those still missing. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the tragedy a national disaster. Transport Minister Felix Mhona has said that an investigation will examine issues including vessel capacity, safety regulations and emergency preparedness to determine the causes of one of Zimbabwe's deadliest boating accidents.

Ebola Outbreak Kills One Person Every 30 Minutes in DR Congo

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is rapidly worsening, with the virus killing about one person every 30 minutes and claiming 2,184 lives, according to the UN. More than 4,660 cases have been recorded across six DR Congo provinces, with Ituri the epicentre. Uganda has reported 20 cases. The UN has released an additional $30.5 million for the response. It is calling for expanded treatment, contact tracing and safe burials as conflict and severe food insecurity complicate efforts. The World Food Programme has also provided more than 260,000 hot meals at treatment and isolation centres. Humanitarian agencies warn that needs continue to exceed available funding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ghana Leads Global Push for Slave Trade Reparations

Ghana is emerging as a leading voice in the global push for reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, calling for apologies, debt relief, compensation and investment in African communities affected by slavery. The country led a UN resolution recognising slavery as "the greatest crime against humanity". It hosted a reparations summit attended by representatives from about 80 countries. Ghana's government wants reparations to support education, entrepreneurship, research and debt relief. However, the debate also acknowledges African involvement in the trade, with the Ga Mantse apologising for his ancestors' role. Ghana's attempt to re-engage with the African diaspora through heritage tourism has also been met with criticism, with fears that commercialization and rising costs are obscuring the more profound need for healing and authentic reparatory justice.