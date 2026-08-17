Malawi/Cameroon: Scorchers' Fairytale Run Ends in 3-0 Final Defeat - - but Brazil World Cup Awaits

The final brought together two sides seeking their first African title, with Malawi attempting to complete a remarkable run in their debut WAFCON appearance and Cameroon looking to turn years of near misses into silverware finally.

Debutant Scorchers outclassed by clinical Indomitable Lionesses despite fairytale run -- as nation showers team with pride and Brazil World Cup dream becomes reality

Malawi's history-making Scorchers were brought crashing back down to earth on Sunday night, thrashed 3-0 by a ruthless Cameroon side in the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations -- but nothing can take the shine off a tournament that has captured the heart of an entire nation.

The debutants, who arrived in Morocco as the lowest-ranked side in the competition, simply couldn't live with a battle-hardened Cameroon outfit who tore into them from the opening exchanges.

The Indomitable Lionesses drew first blood after just 20 minutes, when Yvana Makana's dangerous cross was spilled by goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo, allowing Marie Nga Manga to nod home from close range.

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Ten minutes later, disaster struck again for the Scorchers, as Naomie Eto lashed home a stunning first-time volley from a corner to double Cameroon's advantage.

And Malawi's misery was compounded deep into first-half stoppage time, when Eto coolly rounded a stranded Sikelo and squared for Nga Manga to grab her second of the night, sending Cameroon in at the break 3-0 to the good and the final all but over as a contest.

To their credit, the Scorchers refused to throw in the towel -- roaring back in the second half and forcing a string of impressive saves out of Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina, even if the goals wouldn't come.

But despite the crushing scoreline, there will be no shortage of heroes' welcomes awaiting the team when they touch down back home -- after a tournament run that has already gone down as the greatest in Malawian football history.

The Scorchers stunned the continent by beating defending champions Nigeria 3-2 in their opening match, before seeing off Egypt 3-1 and suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Zambia in the group stage. They then blew past Ghana 2-1 in the quarter-finals and thrashed Algeria 3-1 in the semis to book their extraordinary place in the final.

And crucially, their remarkable runners-up finish has sealed Malawi's qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil -- a historic first for the nation.

There's a financial reward too, with the Scorchers pocketing a cool $750,000 for their runners-up finish, while champions Cameroon walk away with a whopping $2 million.