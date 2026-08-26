Africa: All of Africa Today - August 26, 2026

Ramaphosa Vows Arrests Over Anti-Migrant Violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that perpetrators of violence against foreign nationals will be arrested and prosecuted once police have gathered sufficient evidence. He rejected claims that the government tolerates xenophobia. Ramaphosa also denied that South Africa had been isolated by other African leaders over the recent violence. He said the country remained a respected pan-African actor. He said the government had engaged African leaders on migration and that regional cooperation was needed to address the underlying causes of migration, including insecurity and poor governance.

Nigeria Launches Manhunt After Mass Abductions

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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has ordered a manhunt for armed kidnappers who attacked four villages in Niger State. The attackers killed more than 40 people and abducted an unverified number of residents. Local officials said that as many as 500 people may have been taken. A video released by the kidnappers appeared to show some of the captives alive in a forest. Survivors have fled to neighbouring states and Benin. Others are receiving treatment for injuries. The attacks, which also involved improvised explosive devices, come amid growing insecurity in the region and concerns over the spread of jihadist groups along Nigeria's north-western border areas.

Anger Mounts After Deadly Guinea Landfill Collapse

Two days after a deadly landfill collapse in Guinea, rescuers are using giant excavators to search for victims. Anger is growing among residents who said that they had repeatedly warned authorities about the landfill's dangerous condition and urged its closure. At least 31 people have died, and more than 20 were injured after a landfill collapsed in Conakry's Dar es Salam neighbourhood following heavy rain. Hundreds of displaced residents are sheltering at a school, and dozens of households remain at risk. The site has been linked to previous deadly collapses and severe pollution. The government plans to replace it with a new landfill, which has been underway since 2022.

ICC Clears Libya Case for First Trial

The International Criminal Court has confirmed 17 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against former Libyan security official Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri. This paves the way for the first Libya-related case to reach trial since the ICC opened its investigation 15 years ago. El Hishri is accused of torture, rape, murder, enslavement and other abuses against Libyan and migrant detainees at Tripoli's Mitiga prison. Survivors and rights groups said that the case could expose the wider system of migrant detention and exploitation in Libya, including alleged links to European migration-control policies. They called for further investigations into the responsibility of European officials.

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Interpol Arrests 58 in Global Cybercrime Operation

Interpol said 58 people linked to organised West African cybercrime networks have been arrested in a global operation targeting romance and investment scams across 22 countries and six continents. Operation Jackal IV, conducted between November 2025 and June 2026 and identified 263 suspects. It uncovered fraud involving cryptocurrency, email compromise, money laundering and sextortion, including the targeting of minors. In South Africa, police arrested 39 people, raided seven sites, and seized $2.67 million. They also blocked 257 bank accounts linked to a syndicate. Interpol said the operation highlights the growing global reach of networks such as Black Axe and the importance of international cooperation in disrupting their finances. Black Axe is a shadowy criminal network with trafficking, prostitution and killing operations around the world.