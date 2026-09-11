Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) Condemns Attack On Journalists At APC Rally in Kano

Abuja, Nigeria -- The Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) condemns the violent attack on five journalists and the destruction of a Radio Nigeria, Pyramid FM vehicle by suspected thugs during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Kano State on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

According to reports, the journalists were targeted while returning from covering the inauguration of a coalition of groups supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the attackers used machetes and knives to repeatedly strike the vehicle, smashing its windows and causing extensive damage, despite the presence of security personnel, including the orderly to the Minister of State for the FCT and DSS operatives, inside the vehicle.

The journalists affected in this incident include Shafiu Abdullahi Panshekara, Abdulmajid Habib Isa Tukuntawa, Yakubu Abubakar Gwagwarwa, and Ibrahim Hussaini, all of Radio Nigeria, Pyramid FM Kano, as well as Abdulbaki Ali Ahmed Sharifai of Guarantee Radio.

The CWPPF views this attack as a direct affront to press freedom and a blatant attempt to intimidate media professionals performing their constitutional duties. The brazen nature of the attack, carried out even in the presence of security personnel, raises serious and urgent concerns about the safety of journalists covering political events in Kano and across Nigeria.

As political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, it is important that the safety of journalists is unconditionally guaranteed. The media plays a critical role in electioneering processes and an environment where journalists are subjected to violence, fear, and intimidation not only undermines the tenets of democracy but also creates doubts about the credibility of the electoral processes. Attacks of any kind on journalists and media professionals, under whatever pretext is unacceptable.

We therefore call on the Kano State Police and DSS Commands, and other relevant security agencies to institute an immediate, thorough, and independent investigation into this incident. The perpetrators of this violent act must be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others who might harbour intentions of attacking media workers, especially in the build-up to the 2027 elections and beyond. We also demand that authorities investigate how the attackers were able to carry out the assault unimpeded despite the presence of armed security operatives.

Furthermore, we urge political parties, their leaders, and supporters to rein in their members, conduct their activities peacefully, and recognise the essential role of the press in fostering a transparent and democratic society.

CWPPF stands in unwavering solidarity with the affected journalists and their respective media organisations as we reiterate our commitment to defending press freedom and the rights of journalists in Nigeria.

Signed:

Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)

For

Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF)

About CWPPF:

The CWPPF is a group of media and civil society organisations committed to upholding democracy and good governance by protecting the ethos of whistleblowing, freedom of expression, and press freedom in Nigeria.

CWPPF Members:

Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) - Secretariat, CWPPF

Premium Times

Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation

Daily Trust Newspaper

International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR)

Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ)

African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL)

Civic Media Lab

Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC)

International Press Centre (IPC)

International Press Institute (IPI-Nigria Chapter)

Media Rights Agenda (MRA)

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)

Paradigm Initiative

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

HEDA Resources Centre.

WikkiTimes

Global Rights

Dataphyte Foundation

Accountability Lab Nigeria

FOLEGAL

Women Radio 91.7 FM

Inibehe Effiong Chambers

BUK TV & RADIO

The Jurist Newspaper Limited

Freedom Radio, Kano

Citizens Gavel Foundation for Social Justice

Hope Behind Bars Africa

Digicivic Initiative

Pinnacle Daily

Gatefield

DigiCivic Initiative

Enough is Enough (EIE)