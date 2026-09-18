Nigeria: Govt Suspends NSCDC Commandant Over Miners' Deaths in Custody

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, following the alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna, the state capital.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday, following the arrest of the suspected illegal miners during enforcement operations conducted in parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026.

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Announcing the suspension, Tunji-Ojo described the incident as unfortunate, declaring, "It is an unfortunate incident; however, a full-scale investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended."

He added that "we run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives, and we have worked to stay true to this."

The minister urged members of the public to maintain calm and remain law-abiding to allow for a transparent investigation process, while also commiserating with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State and the families and relatives of the deceased.

In a separate statement on Friday morning, National Public Relations Officer of the Corps, ACC Babawale Afolabi, disclosed that the minister had directed the Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to carry out a full-scale, transparent and unhindered investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the illegal miners in the custody of the Corps' Niger State Command.

The statement said that in swift compliance with the minister's directive, the Commandant General had ordered the Niger State Commandant to step aside with immediate effect and report forthwith to the National Headquarters, Abuja, alongside his Heads of Operations, Mining, Legal, Intelligence and Investigation, to face a constituted panel of inquiry. A new commandant has since been directed to proceed to Niger State to assume immediate command of the State Command.

The Corps assured the minister that no stone would be left unturned in the investigation, warning that any officer or personnel found to have acted contrary to the law, established procedures or professional standards would face appropriate administrative, disciplinary and, where applicable, criminal sanctions in accordance with extant laws and regulations.

The NSCDC reiterated its commitment to upholding the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of every person in its custody, stressing that the enforcement of its statutory mandate, including the fight against illegal mining and the protection of Nigeria's critical national assets, would continue to be carried out in accordance with the law and established professional standards.