Nigeria: Amnesty Demands Independent Probe Into Deaths of Miners in Niger

Amnesty International has demanded an independent probe into the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody in Niger State.

Amnesty International has called for an independent investigation into the reported deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State.

The rights organisation said the victims, including minors, were arrested on 15 and 16 September at mining sites around the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna and died after spending one to two days in detention.

"This loss of lives cannot go unanswered," Amnesty said, urging the authorities to establish how the detention of the suspects "descended into a disaster that killed minors."

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Amnesty said the investigation must be prompt, thorough, independent, impartial, transparent and effective, covering the circumstances of the arrests and the conditions in which the suspects were detained.

It said anyone found responsible should face justice rather than merely internal or administrative sanctions.

"The victims and their families must be provided with access to justice and effective remedies," the organisation said.

The call came amid conflicting early accounts of the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The NSCDC said the suspects were arrested during enforcement operations against illegal mining and were later found dead in the early hours of 17 September following a suspected outbreak of disease.

The corps subsequently constituted a high-powered investigative team to determine the cause of the deaths.

NSCDC orders investigation

The NSCDC National Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, said Commandant-General Ahmed Audi directed the immediate constitution of an investigative team headed by the Deputy Commandant-General in charge of Intelligence and Investigation.

Mr Afolabi said the team would investigate the condition of the suspects when they were arrested, the period they spent in custody, detention conditions and the medical attention provided to them.

The remains of the deceased were deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for medical examination to establish the actual cause of death.

"The corps will therefore refrain from speculation until the outcome of the medical examination is established," the statement said.

The NSCDC also directed that the health and welfare of all persons still in custody be given utmost priority.

Commandant suspended

The development has also prompted the Federal Government to suspend the Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Aniviye.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ordered Mr Aniviye's immediate suspension and directed a full investigation into the incident.

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The minister's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, announced the decision in a statement on Friday.

"It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended," Mr Tunji-Ojo said.

"We run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives and we have worked to stay true to this."

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has also confirmed that 37 people died in NSCDC custody and declared three days of mourning in their honour. He also cancelled an APC campaign rally scheduled for Saturday in Minna.

Another mining tragedy in Taraba

The Niger deaths occurred as more than 20 people were feared trapped after a mining pit collapsed in Mayo Kam community, Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The collapse occurred on Thursday while miners, including women and children, were reportedly working inside the pit.

A resident, Kenneth Ayila, said more than 20 people were feared dead, while community leader Usman Bello said most of the victims were indigenes of the community.

The Taraba State Police Command said it had not received an official report from its Bali Area Command as of Thursday.

The incidents have renewed concerns about the safety of mining activities and the treatment of people arrested during enforcement operations against illegal mining.