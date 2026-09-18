Nigeria: Illegal Mining - Niger Sets Up Panel to Probe Deaths of 37 Detainees in NSCDC Custody, Commandant Suspended

Niger State has constituted a committee to investigate the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody and ordered autopsies to establish the cause.

The Niger State Government has constituted a committee of inquiry to determine the cause of the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Mr Ibrahim said the committee would be chaired by the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, while the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Maurice Magaji, would serve as secretary.

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He said the state government would conduct forensic examinations and autopsies on the bodies to establish the exact cause of death and determine the necessary action.

The governor also disclosed that the State Security Service, the police and the NSCDC had constituted separate committees to investigate the incident.

Commandant suspended

According to the statement, the NSCDC Commandant-General had suspended the Niger State Commandant, Suberu Aniviye, and his team to allow for a proper investigation.

The governor described the incident as unfortunate and tragic, and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

Mr Bago assured the families that the government would investigate the incident and ensure that the matter was brought to a logical conclusion.

He said the state government was compiling a register of the deceased's families and would engage with them during the investigation.

The governor also ordered the closure of all illegal mining activities around the M.I. Wushishi mining site.

He warned that anyone who violated the directive would be prosecuted, adding that experts from Abuja would be invited to analyse the mining site.

Mr Bago appealed to residents, particularly youths, to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Amnesty International had called for an independent investigation into the deaths, urging the authorities to establish the circumstances of the arrests and the conditions under which the detainees were held.

The rights organisation also called for justice for the victims and their families, and urged that anyone found responsible should face the full weight of the law.