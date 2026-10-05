Nigeria: Jos - Muslim Ummah Holds Special Prayer Over Rising Insecurity

Jos Muslim Ummah Committee on Peace, Security and Stability (JOMUPSEC) has organised a special prayer session seeking Allah's intervention in the insecurity and other challenges confronting Plateau State and Nigeria.

The prayer was organized to seek Allah's intervention to restore peace and stability following killings and attacks in some parts of the state.

The prayer session, held at the Central Mosque in Jos, featured the collective recitation of the complete Qur'an, led by the Chief Imam of the Jos Central Mosque, Sheikh Ghazali Isma'ila Adam.

Speaking during the prayer, the Chief Imam sought Allah's intervention in the affairs of Plateau State and Nigeria, praying for peace, unity, stability and progress.

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He also prayed for an end to the hardship confronting the people, the safe release and return of all kidnapped victims, and the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

Sheikh Ghazali further prayed for wisdom, guidance, good health and strength for the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and all those in position of authority.

He asked Allah to guide them to lead with justice, fairness and wisdom in the interest of the people, while urging Muslims and other Nigerians to continue seeking divine guidance and working collectively for peace, unity and stability.

Speaking on the significance of the gathering, the Deputy Chief Imam, Sheikh Nasir Alfalaki, commended the leadership of JOMUPSEC and participants for coming together to pray for the state and the nation.

He emphasised the importance of collective prayers, unity and peaceful engagement in addressing the challenges confronting society.

Speaking at the prayer session, the Chairman of JOMUPSEC and Makaman Jos North, Alh. Sani Mu'azu, said the special prayer was organised to seek divine intervention and blessings for the successful implementation of programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting unity, peace and progress in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

The prayer session was attended by members of JOMUPSEC, Islamic scholars, community leaders, other dignitaries and members of the Muslim community.

Our correspondent reports that the prayer followed a day after a one-day Muslim stakeholders' roundtable convened to address the resurgence of violence and the worsening security situation in Plateau.