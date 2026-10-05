Nigeria: One Killed, 7 Injured in Fresh Plateau Attack

At least one person has been killed and seven others injured in an attack on a vehicle around Total Filing station, Yelwa club junction, Bukuru, Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The latest attack occurred less than two weeks after gunmen attacked herders around Kassa community of Barikin Ladi, killing five and injuring one.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen attacked the vehicle conveying herders returning from the Cattle market to Bassa LGA around 5:30pm, on Sunday.

The chairman condemned the incident and called on the security agencies to track down those responsible and bring them to justice.

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He said the victims have rushed to the hospital.

"MACBAN expressed concern that the incident was not isolated, noting that on 20 September 2026, five Fulani herders were killed around Kassa in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area while returning from the same market. It also recalled that in December last year, Fulani herders were attacked near the Conoil Filling Station while returning from the same market.

"This unfortunate incident is deeply disturbing and represents yet another attack against innocent herders who were peacefully returning from their lawful business activities.

"We are particularly concerned because this is not an isolated incident. On 20 September 2026, five Fulani herders lost their lives following an attack around Kassa in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area while returning from the same Kara Bukuru Livestock Market.

"Similarly, in December last year, Fulani herders were attacked near the Conoil Filling Station while returning from the same market. The recurrence of such attacks has created fear and insecurity among law-abiding pastoralists and traders who depend on the market for their livelihood.

"The continuous attacks on innocent herders are unacceptable. No Nigerian should be attacked or killed because of his or her ethnic background or occupation. We therefore urge the Plateau State Government, the Nigerian Police Force, Operation Safe Haven, the Department of State Services (DSS), and all other security agencies to strengthen security along the Kara Bukuru market route and take decisive steps to prevent further attacks.

"We also call on our members to remain calm, law-abiding, and to avoid any form of retaliation. We have confidence that the security agencies will carry out a professional investigation and ensure that justice is served.

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"MACBAN remains committed to peaceful coexistence with all communities in Plateau State. We believe that lasting peace can only be achieved through justice, fairness, and equal protection of every citizen regardless of ethnicity or occupation," the statement added.

The spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Oteh, and Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alabo Alfred, didn't respond to inquiries from our correspondent.